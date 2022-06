Liverpool are targeting £30 million PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, as Jürgen Klopp is seeking to strengthen his ageing engine room this summer. According to Sky Sports, the Merseyside club are one of four Premier League sides tracking the Ivory Coast international. The 24-year-old is said to be very interested in making the switch to the English top-flight, with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle also interested in acquiring his services.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO