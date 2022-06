Freelance graphic designer Elizabeth “Liz” Roseberry and software engineer Mike Doyle met in 2014 while they were both working at DoStuff Media. Six years later, they got engaged in January of 2020 after they’d just returned from a trip to Paris. “We were there visiting with my brother Daniel [Roseberry], who is the creative director of Schiaparelli, and seeing one of his shows. A week later, Mike proposed,” Liz remembers. “He surprised me with a fancy candlelit dinner after work one night and had tied the ring to the collar of my dog Mama Wolf. Afterwards, he took me out to one of our favorite dive bars where all our closest friends were waiting to surprise me and celebrate!”

