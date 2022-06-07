Anterio Thompson Talks Iowa Football Camp

Rising Iowa Western D-Lineman Performs for Hawkeye Staff

Last week was good to Anterio Thompson. The Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman made sure of it.

June is a time for college football prospects to prove themselves at team camps. That's what Thompson is doing.

Friday, he performed for the Nebraska coaches in Lincoln. The next day the Huskers offered a scholarship. Sunday, South Dakota did the same thing at camp. Kansas offered May 11.

Thompson (6-3, 290) visited Iowa Football for spring practice at the end of March. He returned to campus on Sunday to work out at a camp.

"I liked everything about the camp from the agility work to the drill work to the one-on-ones," he told HN.

He sees the Hawkeyes as a fit for his skill set.

"Overall, I really like their defensive style," he said.

Thompson brings athleticism with size. He ran a 4.61-second, 40-yard dash at the Nebraska camp. He dunks a basketball with ease.

Thompson prepped at Dubuque (IA) Hempstead before enrolling at Iowa Western. He's added 40 pounds during his time in Council Bluffs. The Reivers prepared him to be a FCS level player.

"They believed in me. They pushed me to become the player and the student I am," he said.

Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell connected with Thompson during his March visit. They reunited on Sunday with Bell taking Thompson through the workout.

"He talked about how well I was doing at the camp and to keep it up," Thompson said.

Bell followed up with a phone call this week.

"He told me he's going to keep a very close eye on me during the fall season. He told me to keep working on the field and also on the academic side," Thompson said.

Thompson logged a 3.4 GPA during his freshman year at Western. He's working to graduate in the fall and could enroll at a four-year school in January.

"I'd like to major in an area like Athletic Training, but I'm not 100 percent sure yet," he said.

Camp season has been fruitful for Thompson. He's been looking into more opportunities.



"I'm going to try to go to Iowa State's (camp)," he said.

Thompson did not play for Western in the fall but participated in spring drills for the Reivers. He's positioned himself for a breakout season with one of the country's top junior college programs.