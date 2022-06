BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) has a few reminders for the public during Sunday’s weather event. ACHD encourages residents to check if their nearest storm drains are clear of any debris to prevent localized flooding. A clear storm drain allows water to easily run into the county’s storm drain system. If the storm drain is not clear, people can use a rake to clear any leaves and debris from the storm drain and dispose of the debris to prevent it from travel back to another drain. However, ACHD asks people not to try removing the grates from the storm drain.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO