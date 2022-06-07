ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Teenager accidently shot to death by his girlfriend on Sunday, the girl was arrested, police

By Alex Tuhell
The Charleston Press
 5 days ago
Chesterfield County, South Carolina – Accidental shooting on Sunday was fatal for a teenager in Chesterfield County, the local authorities confirmed.

According to the incident report, 15-year-old boy was accidently shot by his girlfriend at a home in Mount Croghan and the boy died due to the injuries suffered in the incident. The girl, who reportedly pulled the trigger by mistake, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Due to their age, the identity of the victim and the suspect were not released for the public.

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputies said that the boy and the girl were dating and they were just playing with the gun when the incident took place.

At the time of the shooting, the girl’s mother was at home and she was the one who called 911. Despite all their efforts to save the boy, he died.

There is ongoing investigation about the incident which should reveal who owned the gun and who bought it. If an adult is the legal owner of the weapon, the owner might face charges if the weapon was not properly stored.

Stay with us for updates when available.

Miss Nibs
5d ago

“Just playing with the gun” - do we see a problem here? It’s starts at home! Teaching the responsibilities of gun ownership/handling and the dangers that can also happen! The law needs to start holding parents/guardians responsible!

Kiji High
4d ago

How do you "play" with a gun at home and the mother is at home also??? There is so much violence on the land today common sense should tell anyone that this is a no! no! That girl will be messed up for the rest of her life and the poor family of the boy who was killed. What a senseless tragedy!

Keith Mims
5d ago

I think they were both old enough to realize a loaded gun is not a toy. The gun owner bears some responsibility for not securing the weapon in a secure and safe manner. Now no one teen dead another facing jail/prison time. Two families dealing with an avoidable situation! RIP

The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/

