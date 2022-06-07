Teenager accidently shot to death by his girlfriend on Sunday, the girl was arrested, police

Chesterfield County, South Carolina – Accidental shooting on Sunday was fatal for a teenager in Chesterfield County, the local authorities confirmed.

According to the incident report, 15-year-old boy was accidently shot by his girlfriend at a home in Mount Croghan and the boy died due to the injuries suffered in the incident. The girl, who reportedly pulled the trigger by mistake, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Due to their age, the identity of the victim and the suspect were not released for the public.

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputies said that the boy and the girl were dating and they were just playing with the gun when the incident took place.

At the time of the shooting, the girl’s mother was at home and she was the one who called 911. Despite all their efforts to save the boy, he died.

There is ongoing investigation about the incident which should reveal who owned the gun and who bought it. If an adult is the legal owner of the weapon, the owner might face charges if the weapon was not properly stored.

Stay with us for updates when available.