Columbia, SC

Vice President Kamala Harris will be the special guest at the Blue Palmetto Dinner on Friday organized by the Democratic Party

By Cindy Carey
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 5 days ago
Columbia, South Carolina – Multiple news outlets confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the state of South Carolina on Friday.

Per the several reports, Harris will attend a South Carolina Democratic Party dinner Friday at 7 p.m.

Prior to the beginning of the dinner at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, there will be a reception which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

This year’s dinner returns after a two-year hiatus and will honor former South Carolina Gov. Dick Riley, who served from 1979 to 1987. Riley would go on to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Education from 1993 through 2001.

It is being held at the Columbia Convention Center on Lincoln Street.

Per the available information, the cheapest tickets for the event cost $150 each.

Funds raised through the event support the South Carolina Democratic Committee’s federal account.

