NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red weather alert as the mid-state gets ready for sweltering temperatures over the next few days. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build in early this week, putting us in the oven. Highs will soar into the mid/upper 90s for the next several days, and unfortunately the humidity will climb as well.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO