Creedmoor, NC

Video release recognizes Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

By By Amanda Dixon
 5 days ago
Diane, far right, looks through photo albums with her family. This screen shot was taken from Jason Michael Carroll's video "Tell Me Your Name" Diane's song. The video is available on YouTube.

CREEDMOOR — Each year, Alzheimer’s and forms of dementia rob people of their memory. This is just one of those stories that should not be forgotten.
Several years ago there was a handful of ladies that would take a leisurely walk down Main Street every morning. One of those ladies is named Diane.
She would often catch her reflection in the large windows at The Butner-Creedmoor News office and a smile would come across her face. She would wave and smile at whomever was working in the front office as she headed down the street.
Soon the number of walkers dwindled, but not Diane. It did not matter how hot or cold it was, she was going to take that daily walk.
As the seasons flew by, the smiles and the waves became fewer and fewer. She walked with a more determined and deliberate pace.
Soon Diane would be accompanied on her walks by her husband or other family members to make sure she knew where she was headed.
Little did anyone know, she was battling the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s.
Diane’s family and friends rallied around her with love and support. Her son-in-law, Jason Michael Carrol, along with friend Johnny Orr penned the song, “Tell Me Your Name” (Diane’s Song).
In February, Carroll filmed the video where his wife, Wendy, grew up in Creedmoor.
The completed video has now been released on YouTube to coincide with Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, which is June.
More than 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. One in nine people age 65 or older has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, according the Alzheimer’s Association. But it is not just for the elderly, as younger people are showing signs of dementia as well.
Purple is associated with Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and is worn to honor of all of those living with the dreaded disease. Diane’s daughter has purple hair to honor her mom and to help bring awareness to the battle.
Carroll’s video, “Tell Me Your Name” (Diane’s Song) can be seen on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYaukURiyBg .

