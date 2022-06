BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In an effort to attract new hires, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is now offering up to $5,000 in sign-on bonuses for new hires. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that for the next 20 detention officer positions that are filled, individuals who are DOCC certified will be paid a $5,000 signing bonus. For those who are not DOCC certified and are new to corrections, the bonus is $3,000.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO