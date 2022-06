William L. “Bill” Sleaver, 87, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Bill was born on March 9, 1935 in Janesville, son of the late George and Maybelle (Shultis) Sleaver. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1953. In 1955 he joined the United States Air Force and married the love of his life, Carolyn Missfeldt on April 17, 1955.

