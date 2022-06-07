ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Southern graduate releases new book, signing to be held

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 5 days ago
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A graduate of Southern WV Community & Technical College has just released a new children’s book.

Dr. Anitra Marie Ellis, a former Associate Professor of Nursing and graduate of Southern WV Community & Technical College, has just released a new children’s book called “My Mommy the Nurse Practitioner.”

A lifelong Southern West Virginia resident and 2006 graduate of Logan High School, Ellis earned her Associate’s in Arts degree at Southern in 2009 and her Associate’s in Applied Science in 2011.

Since then she has gone on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree from West Virginia University, a Master’s degree in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, and earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Chamberlain University.

Ellis will be holding a book signing on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Woodforest Bank in the Logan Walmart location from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.

Those interested in obtaining a copy of Ellis’ new book can do so here at Amazon.

