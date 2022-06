BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for the missing boater in the Mississippi River. Coast Guard officials said they were searching for Howard Brown, 45, who was last seen without a lifejacket on the river. They said the man went missing on the evening of Wednesday, June 8 after his boat took on water near Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO