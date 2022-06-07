ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams Run, SC

54-year-old man from Adams Run with several health issues and memory loss reported missing, local authorities seek help in locating him

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCQ7Y_0g33zlEr00

Adams Run, South Carolina – A 54-year-old man who has several health issues including memory loss has been reported missing and the local authorities are asking for public’s help in locating him.

According to the available information, the missing man was identified as the 54-year-old Thelonious Lamar Green and he was reportedly last seen on Saturday leaving the 9100 block of Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Green’s family members informed the police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office that he needs medication for several of his health problems, including memory loss.

When he was last seen on Saturday night, he was wearing black shorts and T-shirt and glasses. Green is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. Green has brown eyes and black hair.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said that Green is believed to be driving his vehicle, blue 2003 Ford F-150 crew cab, with S.C. license plate AEB-647.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective William Martin at 843-529-5327 or the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

Comments / 0

Related
The Charleston Press

The driver who crashed his car into a Columbia restaurant near Decker Boulevard and caused huge damage was arrested, police confirmed

Columbia, South Carolina – The Columbia Police Department confirmed that the driver who crashed his vehicle into a Columbia restaurant causing huge damage has been arrested. Per the police, the driver initially backed the vehicle out of the restaurant after the crash and left the scene. The police on Sunday confirmed they found and arrested the driver.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Adams Run, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
The Charleston Press

Investigation ongoing after man found dead on Johns Island

Charleston, South Carolina – The shooting death of a man in Johns Island on the evening of June 10 has prompted an investigation by the Charleston Police Department. According to authorities, Charleston police officers and Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Bozo Lane near Dunmovin Drive at around 10:30 p.m. in response to a report of shots being fired in the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Charleston County deputy fired after deadly Mother’s Day crash; booked into detention center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy involved in a Mother’s Day crash that claimed the lives of three people has been fired from the sheriff’s office. Documents show the termination letter for Deputy Emily Pelletier was signed Friday just after 12:00 p.m. “As a result of the internal investigation, Emily Pelletier’s employment […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Green
live5news.com

One person found dead following gunfire investigation on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead following an investigation into gunfire that was heard on Johns Island Friday night. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the investigation began at 10:26 p.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of...
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Missing, possibly kidnapped man sought in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. — A missing Bowman man may be a kidnapping victim, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released on Friday. The sheriff's office released a statement in the early afternoon suggesting that investigators received a call just before 1 a.m. on Friday suggesting that 39-year-old Bernard Jerome Keitt was missing from his home on Cavendish Road.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Missing Man#Memory Loss
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant PD cruiser involved in crash Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Ben Sawyer Boulevard. Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed one of their units was involved in the crash. […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
wach.com

Man found shot dead inside car in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are seeking information on the fatal shooting of an Orangeburg County man. LOCAL FIRST | 15-year-old facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old Vance man was found unresponsive in his car...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Arrest made in Charleston shooting that wounded 9, led to additional injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that wounded nine and left three officers injured at a party in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, of Charleston was arrested by Charleston police, detectives, and the U.S. Marshals Service and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He's now being held at Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday at 2 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxb.com

Mass Shooting Threat Made Towards Florence County Walmart

A Bishopville man was arrested and charged with “the threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction” after authorities say he threatened to harm people at a Florence Walmart. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s office 39-year-old Wayne Reiser used a phone to express racial slurs and threatened...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

‘Y’all not letting his case go cold’: Friends, family remember victims of Savannah mass shooting a year later

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friends and families are remembering a deadly mass shooting in Savannah’s historic district. A year doesn’t change the fact that many of the families who lived in Fred Wessels Homes during a mass shooting are still grieving. Many of the apartments were sprayed with bullets, but whoever did it still hasn’t been found.
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

CCSO investigating auto-pedestrian collision in Awendaw

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Thursday evening auto-pedestrian collision. CCSO said that the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Highway 17 North at Sewee Road. The Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) closed a portion of the roadway as crews...
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy