54-year-old man from Adams Run with several health issues and memory loss reported missing, local authorities seek help in locating him

Adams Run, South Carolina – A 54-year-old man who has several health issues including memory loss has been reported missing and the local authorities are asking for public’s help in locating him.

According to the available information, the missing man was identified as the 54-year-old Thelonious Lamar Green and he was reportedly last seen on Saturday leaving the 9100 block of Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Green’s family members informed the police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office that he needs medication for several of his health problems, including memory loss.

When he was last seen on Saturday night, he was wearing black shorts and T-shirt and glasses. Green is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. Green has brown eyes and black hair.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said that Green is believed to be driving his vehicle, blue 2003 Ford F-150 crew cab, with S.C. license plate AEB-647.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective William Martin at 843-529-5327 or the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.