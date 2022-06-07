ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainelle, WV

Rainelle’s fourth annual Down on the Farm Festival announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 5 days ago
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Rainelle announced details Tuesday regarding its fourth annual Down on the Farm Festival.

The event, which will feature various activities, entertainment, food, and vendors, will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Rainelle City Park.

Residents are encouraged to bring along a lawn chair and join in on the fun.

The festival will be held from 11:00am to 4:00pm, and will feature a petting zoo, pony rides ($5), and inflatable obstacle course and bounce house, and a cake walk which will be available to both kids and adults who attend.

Ben Hershman & the Songs of the Mountain will be providing entertainment from 11:00am to 1:00pm, and the Thomas Taylor Band will take the stage from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

A Taste of Eggcellence and Rainelle Firemenettes will provide food, while several vendors will be present such as Sunset Berry Farms, Scentsy & Pens, Hairbows, Personalized Notepads & Bookmarks, Homemade Crafts, and Homemade Lotions.

Vendors wishing to reserve a spot for the event are encouraged to reach out to Mayor Williams at (304) 661-2883.

More information on the fourth annual Down on the Farm Festival, as well as other upcoming events for the Town of Rainelle, can be found here at the Town of Rainelle Facebook page.

City
Rainelle, WV
Major Automobile Event Coming to Beckley on June 16-18

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley on June 16-18. Members of several local car clubs along with the City of Beckley/Beckley Events and Visit Southern West Virginia have been planning three days of activities for the event that will showcase local attractions.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local pottery studio shows off recent works

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One local artisan set up on June 10, 2022, to show off the culmination of his work over the last year. People from all around the area came out to Meadow Bridge to take a look at the latest show from the Lockbridge pottery studio. The wheels took a break, […]
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
Lootpress

Ready your wands for a Wizarding Weekend in West Virginia

DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Lovers of magic, mystery, and suspense will be in luck this coming weekend, as The Resort at Glade Springs presents its Wizarding Weekend event. The affair – which is to be held on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 – will feature a three-part murder mystery event, and promises to provide mischief, magic, and murder.
DANIELS, WV
Lootpress

Monthly open mic night in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sounds of American Root Music reverberated off the walls of the historic Alderson Train Depot Saturday (June 4), as Alderson Main Street hosted the second in a summer-long series of “Open Mic at the Depot” events. According to Marcia Sutherland, the event organizer,...
ALDERSON, WV
WVNS

New business is blooming in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Business is blooming in Fayette County as Blooms by Bessie’s celebrates its grand opening. The store is located on Main Street in Oak Hill. A ribbon-cutting for the new business was held on June 9, 2022. You can find all sorts of plants and flowers at Blooms by Bessie’s. Owners said […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Fish fry fundraiser to be held for the Humane Society of Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A community fish fry is set to help raise the funds for the Humane Society of Raleigh County. The fundraiser will be held at the Mad Hatter Club in downtown Beckley this Sunday, June 12 starting at 3 p.m. The menu will include a fried fish filet, macaroni and cheese, fries, and cole slaw. It will cost $15 per meal.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Falafels with The Olive Tree Cafe

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Beckley, WV
