Rainelle’s fourth annual Down on the Farm Festival announced

RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Rainelle announced details Tuesday regarding its fourth annual Down on the Farm Festival.

The event, which will feature various activities, entertainment, food, and vendors, will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Rainelle City Park.

Residents are encouraged to bring along a lawn chair and join in on the fun.

The festival will be held from 11:00am to 4:00pm, and will feature a petting zoo, pony rides ($5), and inflatable obstacle course and bounce house, and a cake walk which will be available to both kids and adults who attend.

Ben Hershman & the Songs of the Mountain will be providing entertainment from 11:00am to 1:00pm, and the Thomas Taylor Band will take the stage from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

A Taste of Eggcellence and Rainelle Firemenettes will provide food, while several vendors will be present such as Sunset Berry Farms, Scentsy & Pens, Hairbows, Personalized Notepads & Bookmarks, Homemade Crafts, and Homemade Lotions.

Vendors wishing to reserve a spot for the event are encouraged to reach out to Mayor Williams at (304) 661-2883.

More information on the fourth annual Down on the Farm Festival, as well as other upcoming events for the Town of Rainelle, can be found here at the Town of Rainelle Facebook page.