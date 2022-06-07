Meijer currently unable to take credit cards

UPDATE: (12:37 P.M.) — Meijer has since taken the alert off its website.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the biggest stores in the area is currently unable to take credit cards.

Meijer put an announcement right at the top of its website, saying stores can’t take credit cards right now.

The post also said to stay tuned, and they are working on the issue.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to quickly resolve this,” Meijer said.

At this time, it’s not clear what caused the issue or how long they will be unable to accept credit cards.

This is not the first issue that Meijer has had with card readers. In May, some customers at the store said they were double-charged after shopping at the store.

6 News has a reporter on this story and we are working to uncover more details.

