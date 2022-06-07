ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Unwanted pet? Don’t let it loose in Wyoming’s outdoors

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds all pet owners to never release a pet into any of Wyoming’s ponds, rivers or natural places. Some people believe that when they don’t want their pets any longer it is okay to release them into the wild. However, this is cruel to pets,...

