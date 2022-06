The Cleveland Cavaliers’ hopes of hitting big with the No. 14 pick aren’t great. The NFL Draft is really the only sports league that has a draft that can reasonably give you stars throughout the process. Granted, it’s no guarantee and you’re still not likely to hit that often but it’s far more likely in the NFL or even the MLB Draft than it is with the NBA Draft.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO