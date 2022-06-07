June’s Must-Have Beauty Products Include Lip Stains And Tinted Moisturizers

If you’re a pet owner with inconsistent work hours, a busy social life, or travel a lot, it can be tough to make sure your little fluff-ball maintains a regular feeding schedule. (And no one needs to add that kind of stress to their life!) That’s where an automatic pet feeder like Petlibro’s Granary Camera Monitoring Feeder comes in. But the Granary feeder isn’t your average automatic feeder — not only can it make it so easy to keep your cat or pup’s mealtime on a schedule, but it also has a camera so you can keep an eye on things and tons of additional tech features to give you peace of mind and help you stay connected, even when you’re not in the room. So whether you have to work late or you’re leaving town with friends for the weekend, you’ll always be prepared, and your pet will always be well-fed.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO