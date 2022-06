Colorado Parks and Wildlife has started a project to install 150 artificial tree-like structures to help improve fish habitat in the reservoir at Crawford State Park. The Honey Hole Tree produced by Pond King is a multi-purpose artificial fish habitat. The structure’s “limbs” are made of environmentally safe tubing that create 15,000 square inches of surface area for algae, eggs and insect larvae to attach to, which creates an ample food source for smaller fish.

CRAWFORD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO