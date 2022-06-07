Disney Dream docks at Port Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Miami Beach caused a temporary closure of the roadway. Officers responded to a single vehicle crash near 45th Street and Pine Tree Drive around 5 a.m., Saturday. FPL is on the scene assisting with this process. No injuries were reported. Pine Tree...
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner hopes clear surveillance video helps police catch the thieves who, he said, broke in and took off with hundreds of thousands of dollars in high-end watches. The pricey heist went down May 1 at Grobartig Watch Company, located along the 13500 block...
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Miami Gardens, leaving one person dead and sending three others to the hospital, police said. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash along the 2500 block of Northwest 183rd Street, early Sunday morning.
Mangos! Now you can get high from smoking them, too! Of course, that’s ridiculous, but mango season is here, and chances are you’re taking full advantage that tree in your neighbor’s backyard. Well, some Miami hot spots are taking advantage, too. They’re cooking up some interesting ways...
A sweet end to the school year for a group of culinary students as their tacos took home top prize. They’re sharing their winning recipe with Kevin Ozebek in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. A few ingredients and a little bit of teamwork can create a winning recipe. Melanie Mann-Odin,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Miami Gardens. The car was speeding along Northwest 27th Avenue and 183rd Street Sunday morning, when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. “The car was going eastbound doing like, 100,” said George W., a witness. “After...
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog caught in the jaws of an alligator is alive thanks to a woman who was nearby to make a stunning save. Wednesday afternoon, in the backyard of a home in Plantation, a pet owner’s worst nightmare became a reality. The home, located near...
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A new batch of relentless rains swept across South Florida, flooding a street in a Cutler Bay neighborhood that has seen standing water all week long. At around 5 p.m., 7News cameras captured calf-deep standing water along Southwest 196th Street, near 79th Court, outside the...
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Avenue and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of...
MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and another has been hospitalized following a fiery crash in Miami. The crash happened near Northeast 82nd Street, at around 1:15 a.m., Friday. Miami Fire Rescue said a Lamborghini with two occupants hit a pole before becoming engulfed by flames. 7News received video...
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital following a fiery overnight wreck in Miami involving a luxury sports car. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along Northeast 82nd Street, near First Avenue, early Friday morning.
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood. 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of the grocery store located off Tyler Street, just before 10:45 p.m., Friday. Witnesses said an aggressive man was trying...
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah couple were able to escape from a fire that swept through their home and reduced it to ruins. Now their loved ones are asking for the community’s help. The victims’ house, located along Southeast First Street, has been declared a total loss after...
A front moving in across the Southeast United States is keeping tropical moisture over the region and steering winds out of the West-Southwest. Therefore, afternoon showers and storms are expected to develop and may once again produce heavy rainfall that could lead to additional flooding concerns across South Florida this afternoon.
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of teenage patients at a South Florida hospital enjoyed a night to remember in Hollywood. 7News cameras captured the young revelers at A Prom to Remember, held Friday night at the Memorial Regional Hospital Conference Center. This year’s gala, hosted by Joe DiMaggio Children’s...
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a shooting at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood involving a security guard. Hollywood Police units responded to a 911 call about a security guard shooting an individual at the grocery store, located along the 1700 block of Polk Street, near Young Circle, just after 10 p.m., Friday.
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An Interstate 75 offramp has been closed to traffic following a wrong-way wreck in Miramar. The crash happened along the westbound exit ramp near Miramar Parkway, just after midnight on Friday. Fire Rescue crews said two vehicles collided head on. Crews quickly worked to free a...
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial was held to honor heroes of the Florida Highway Patrol. Family and friends of the fallen gathered Friday evening to remember and show appreciation for the men and women at the Davie district station. The Florida Highway Patrol paid tribute to 52 fallen troopers,...
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Ave. and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, an adult male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of Miami...
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians came together this weekend to call on lawmakers to enact gun reform legislation, as they took part in “March for Our Lives” events that drew thousands of people across the country. From Parkland and Weston to Coral Gables, protesters made...
Comments / 0