ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Disney Dream docks at Port Miami

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (WSVN) - Disney has made a temporary home in Miami. One of its ships, the Disney...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Roadway closure due to crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Miami Beach caused a temporary closure of the roadway. Officers responded to a single vehicle crash near 45th Street and Pine Tree Drive around 5 a.m., Saturday. FPL is on the scene assisting with this process. No injuries were reported. Pine Tree...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 3 injured after car slams into tree in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Miami Gardens, leaving one person dead and sending three others to the hospital, police said. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash along the 2500 block of Northwest 183rd Street, early Sunday morning.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Canaveral, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 3 injured after fatal crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Miami Gardens. The car was speeding along Northwest 27th Avenue and 183rd Street Sunday morning, when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. “The car was going eastbound doing like, 100,” said George W., a witness. “After...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman saves dog from alligator in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog caught in the jaws of an alligator is alive thanks to a woman who was nearby to make a stunning save. Wednesday afternoon, in the backyard of a home in Plantation, a pet owner’s worst nightmare became a reality. The home, located near...
PLANTATION, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Dream#Port Miami#Rrb Disney#Dock#Vehicles#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Man fatally shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Avenue and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 transported following fiery crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and another has been hospitalized following a fiery crash in Miami. The crash happened near Northeast 82nd Street, at around 1:15 a.m., Friday. Miami Fire Rescue said a Lamborghini with two occupants hit a pole before becoming engulfed by flames. 7News received video...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 hospitalized after shooting at Publix in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood. 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of the grocery store located off Tyler Street, just before 10:45 p.m., Friday. Witnesses said an aggressive man was trying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
WSVN-TV

More Storms

A front moving in across the Southeast United States is keeping tropical moisture over the region and steering winds out of the West-Southwest. Therefore, afternoon showers and storms are expected to develop and may once again produce heavy rainfall that could lead to additional flooding concerns across South Florida this afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Man dies after shooting at Publix in Hollywood involving security guard

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a shooting at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood involving a security guard. Hollywood Police units responded to a 911 call about a security guard shooting an individual at the grocery store, located along the 1700 block of Polk Street, near Young Circle, just after 10 p.m., Friday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

1 airlifted following wrong-way wreck along I-75 in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An Interstate 75 offramp has been closed to traffic following a wrong-way wreck in Miramar. The crash happened along the westbound exit ramp near Miramar Parkway, just after midnight on Friday. Fire Rescue crews said two vehicles collided head on. Crews quickly worked to free a...
WSVN-TV

Memorial held for fallen Florida Highway Patrol troopers

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial was held to honor heroes of the Florida Highway Patrol. Family and friends of the fallen gathered Friday evening to remember and show appreciation for the men and women at the Davie district station. The Florida Highway Patrol paid tribute to 52 fallen troopers,...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man dies from gunshot wound in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Ave. and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, an adult male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of Miami...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy