ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica teen charged with attempted murder following Mary Street shooting, police say

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dHTY_0g33xsF800

A Utica teenager was charged with attempted murder Monday after police said a drive-by shooting on Mary Street in Utica put one person in the hospital for an injured foot.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Mary Street at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday for reported shots fired, a release from the Utica Police Department said.

An investigation revealed the rear passenger in a dark-colored sedan reportedly fired several shots at a group of people as the car slowly passed by, the release stated.

Crime:Man charged with attempted murder following reported stabbing at Utica McDonald's

Gallery:Firefighters battle second-alarm fire on Kernan Avenue in Utica

Police were told an individual turned up at St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System with a gunshot wound to the foot.

After identifying the vehicle and its registered address, police located and charged a 17-year-old male with second-degree attempted murder as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. Due to his age, his identity is not being released, Utica police said.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
City
Rose, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Attempted Murder#Gannett#Violent Crime#Utica Mcdonald#The Observer Dispatch
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
931
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy