Flint, MI

Five people dead, including 3 kids, in Michigan house fire

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYgvC_0g33xrMP00

Three children and their parents died early Monday when their Michigan home became a raging inferno.

Mother of four Deon Bradley, 30, died in the blaze along with her partner, Darron Brown, and their three children, Deonnia, 4, Davion, 6, and Darron Jr., 9, according to the Detroit News .

Only one member of the family — a fourth child — survived the catastrophic blaze in Flint, Mich.

The child, who has not been named, was injured after escaping by climbing out a window, investigators told ABC 12 .

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV that heavy flames were shooting through the windows.

The home appeared to have no smoke detectors, resulting in a delayed reaction from the family members, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggKkJ_0g33xrMP00
Officials said the home appeared to have no smoke detectors.
Associated Press

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Extended family members, including cousin Resheema Whitner, spoke to the Detroit News about the tragedy.

“They were good people. They were happy people,” she told the outlet. “They were the life of the party.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6Pg1_0g33xrMP00
Only one member of the family survived the blaze.
Associated Press

Whitner said a neighbor alerted one of her relatives in another state and tried to open the front door, but the metal-fronted door was too hot to touch.

Neighbors told Whitner one of the children in the home escaped by leaping from a window.

“He tried to save his little sister, but he couldn’t,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDsUj_0g33xrMP00
Cousin Resheema Whitner said the members of the family were “good people.”
Associated Press

Curtis Crawford, a close friend of the father, told ABC12 he was a “loving, outgoing protector” for the more than 30 years he knew him.

“He was a security guard at most of the bars in Flint. Real cool guy. Loved his kids,” heartbroken Crawford said of his pal.

“Loved hanging out with them. Love doing for them every kind of thing he could.”

The tragedy comes just days after another house fire in Flint took the lives of two young boys on May 28.

