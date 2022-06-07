ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who was hit by gunfire with multiple people at a Salisbury party in March arrested for involvement

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Salisbury Daily Times
 5 days ago

A man who was shot at a party in Salisbury in March was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple people fired shots at a large party in the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive on March 11, police said. Michael Fisher, 40, was shot in his "abdomen area" and taken to a hospital, according to police.

The police investigation found Fisher was involved in an argument with several other unidentified men "that resulted in multiple people discharging weapons." Fisher "exchanged fire and was struck," the sheriff's office said.

MORE: One shot on Cypress Lane in Snow Hill Sunday night: Police

Police found spent 9mm and 10mm casings at the scene, they said, and Fisher was in possession of a 10mm round when he arrived at the hospital.

On June 1, Fisher was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and firearm-related offenses. He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information should contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898 or Crime Stoppers at 410- 548-1776.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Man who was hit by gunfire with multiple people at a Salisbury party in March arrested for involvement

