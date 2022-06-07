ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors are moving cash back toward cryptocurrency funds, signaling a potential market bottom

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
Bitcoin slumped Wednesday and into Thursday. Jirapong Manustrong/Getty Images
  • Investors are feeling confident that bitcoin may have bottomed out after five months of steep losses.
  • Cash inflows to cryptocurrency funds turned green in May, according to CryptoCompare.
  • Weekly average inflows hit $66.5 million last month, a reversal from $49.6 million in outflows in April, Reuters reported.

