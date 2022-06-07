ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times-Gazette

Three locals named All-Ohioans in softball

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dozwk_0g33xLYV00

The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association announced its 2022 All-Ohio teams Monday evening.

Mapleton's Kaylee Haines (infield) was named to the second team in Division III.

In Division IV, Hillsdale's Belle Dalton (infield) was a second-team pick and Taylor Morgan (pitcher) was an honorable mention selection.

Haines batted .554 with four home runs, 15 doubles, 24 RBIs and 33 runs scored this season.

Dalton and Morgan helped lead the Falcons to conference, sectional, district and regional championships, advancing to the state semifinals.

In 27 games, Dalton batted .662 with eight home runs, 15 doubles, 42 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

In 23 appearances, Morgan went 19-2 with a 1.70 ERA and 242 strikeouts in 136 inni

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Three locals named All-Ohioans in softball

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Go here for the best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastpitch Softball#Falcons#Sports#Division Iv#Ashland Times Gazette
sciotopost.com

Locally Owned Pizza Cottage Celebrates the 50th Anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (June 8, 2022) — Pizza Cottage, a locally owned, independent pizza shop, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary throughout June. Founded in 1972 by Jack and Yvonne Gorham, the business has expanded by operating on the following principles: always use the finest ingredients available, treat your customers and employees like family and always give back to the community.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man’s body found at Alum Creek State Park

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a missing man found dead at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening has been identified. Pending autopsy results, the Delaware County Coroner’s Office determined that the body of the victim recovered from the park belonged to 32-year-old Abecsai Hernandez, of Westerville, the coroner’s office said Thursday. Around […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Best steakhouses in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Regardless of how fancy or down-to-earth you want to be, a nice steak dinner is a great way to celebrate any occasion. Whether it’s a romantic date night, celebrating a graduation or birthday, or just needing to satisfy a carnivorous craving -- steak is the perfect meal. And since you are likely not willing to leave what is almost always an expensive meal to chance, we checked with our partner Stacker and compiled a list of eight Cleveland steak houses to help you indulge in a decadent sirloin or a juicy rib eye.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Falling tree kills tractor driver in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man brush-hogging a farm field was killed on Thursday evening after a tree fell on him. Charles Stricker, 71, of Warsaw, was driving a tractor with a brush hog when it caught on a tree along the wood line, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The brush hog pulled […]
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tornado, severe storm watches issued for parts of central Ohio

A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located in thunderstorms over Hocking Hills State Park at approximately 7:34 p.m. Wednesday. Follow this link for the latest warnings and watches. Showers and storms have developed along and north of a warm front this evening A few storms could contain damaging winds and hail, mainly across the […]
10TV

1 critically injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in southeast Columbus on Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Janis Drive around 2:20 p.m., according to police. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police did not provide any additional information about...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3xmGk0f. Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking …. What data reveals about gun violence in Columbus’ …. Columbus police arrest suspect in Operation Wheels …. Which Columbus projects will benefit from Ohio capital …. Columbus OKs $500,000 for...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

AJ Colby Leaves WJW Fox 8: Where Is the Cleveland Meteorologist Going?

Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

New Amtrak service in Ohio may be enticing, but has trappings of a boondoggle

I do not want either Gov. Mike DeWine or his Democratic gubernatorial challenger Nan Whaley to accept federal funds for Amtrak expansion. Some thoughts against expansion:. The proposed expansion to a new line connecting Cleveland to Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati is very enticing. However, certain state representatives and senators will add other stops (e.g., Akron, Marietta, Toledo) because of county and local lobbying.
tmpresale.com

Legends In Concert in Akron, OH Jul 30, 2022 – presale code

The Legends In Concert presale code has just been published! This is your best chance to get Legends In Concert concert tickets before anyone else!!!. This could very well be the last opportunity ever to see Legends In Concert live in Akron, OH!. Here are the Legends In Concert concert...
AKRON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Russell sentenced in death of Bucyrus man

BUCYRUS—Brian Russell Jr., 29, of Bucyrus, pleaded guilty to an amended murder charge in the death of Brian Cole of Bucyrus last April. According to allegations, the Bucyrus Police Department received a call to do a welfare check on Cole but did not receive an answer at the door and left the home.
BUCYRUS, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy