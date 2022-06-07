The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association announced its 2022 All-Ohio teams Monday evening.

Mapleton's Kaylee Haines (infield) was named to the second team in Division III.

In Division IV, Hillsdale's Belle Dalton (infield) was a second-team pick and Taylor Morgan (pitcher) was an honorable mention selection.

Haines batted .554 with four home runs, 15 doubles, 24 RBIs and 33 runs scored this season.

Dalton and Morgan helped lead the Falcons to conference, sectional, district and regional championships, advancing to the state semifinals.

In 27 games, Dalton batted .662 with eight home runs, 15 doubles, 42 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

In 23 appearances, Morgan went 19-2 with a 1.70 ERA and 242 strikeouts in 136 inni

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Three locals named All-Ohioans in softball