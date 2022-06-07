ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield County Public Library four-day book sale at fairgrounds: All genres $1-2

By Kristi K. Higgins, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313a6e_0g33xENQ00

CHESTERFIELD - It's back! The Friends of the Chesterfield County Public Library's Really Big Book Sale returns this Thursday for four days.

The sale includes thousands of books from all genres: Adult Fiction, Military History, Adult Nonfiction, History and Children's books.

The first 50 shoppers each day will receive a free tote bag.

Grab some books at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds to last you all summer long. The sale takes place indoors June 9 - 11 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and June 12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hardcover books cost $2 and all other books and media will be $1 each. On Sunday, shoppers can fill a bag for $5.00. Scanning bar codes will not be permitted during the event.

In 2019, the book sale raised $12,000 according to Jan Waite Rusbasan, Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library's Chester branch treasurer.

"The money we raise goes toward library programs for the community such as author events, musical programs and kids' story times," Rusbasan said. "The proceeds are also used to purchase new books and other items for the community to utilize while visiting the library or to check out."

The Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library has ten branches, each serving one of 10 Chesterfield County Public Libraries [CCPL]. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to enhancing the programs, materials and outreach of the CCPL.

Visit ChesterfieldFriends.org for more information. Chesterfield County Fairgrounds is located at 10300 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.

See if you spot someone you know...: Petersburg fit fest Donamatrix Day 2022: Progress-Index Exclusive, 70 images, video

Oh no! Say it isn't so...: Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen fans mourn on National Doughnut Day: Will yummy tradition roll again?

Italian sausage aroma at Chester Lowes: Chester Dominic's of New York: Fernando Rodriguez cooks with his heart for Lowe's shoppers

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram, and subscribe to us at progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield County Public Library four-day book sale at fairgrounds: All genres $1-2

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Chesterfield, VA
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
NBC12

As prices continue to go up, one Richmond church is looking to fill up your fridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the price for everything continues to go up with no end in sight, a group in Richmond is trying to get food out to the people who need it most. Every second Friday of the month, volunteers with St. Paul’s Baptist Church give out free meals at MLK Middle in Richmond, but as inflation continues to rise, they see that need grow.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Public Libraries#Book Sale#All Summer Long#Children#Chesterfieldfriends Org
cbs19news

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted a series of events this week marking Pride month. The decision generated some bipartisan surprise in Richmond, given the conservative governor's position on a range of LGBTQ issues. He's previously indicated that he does not personally support gay marriage, but...
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

Popular BBQ food truck puts down roots

Culpeper’s favorite Texas pulled pork and brisket are coming to downtown Culpeper with the plan to set up shop in its own brick-and-mortar restaurant. “It’s exciting,” said Burnt Ends Owner and Pitmaster Maria Riojas. “It’s nerve-racking as well, but it’s very exciting that everything that we’ve put in place and planned for is starting to come through.”
CULPEPER, VA
WTOP

Amazon Fresh opens 3 new stores in Northern Virginia

Amazon Fresh is opening its newest cashier-less grocery stores in Crystal City, Manassas and Lorton. All three Northern Virginia locations have Just Walk Out technology, giving shoppers the option to fill their carts, leave the store and be charged for their purchases. The technology uses a combination of cameras, computer...
Augusta Free Press

Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office seeks possibly endangered Smithfield woman

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 26-year-old Sierra Kaitlyn Beaver Payne. Payne was last seen on June 6 by her mother around 11 p.m. leaving a driveway on Mill Swamp Road in Smithfield. She left in her 2019 silver lifted Dodge Ram truck with black rims & black side rails. There is also a Snapchat logo sticker on the back driver’s side window, and the vehicle has unknown KY tags.
SMITHFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDBJ7.com

Body of missing Amherst Co. resident found in James River

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A medical examiner has identified a man found dead near the Big Island boat ramp Saturday as Joshua Kane Grant, 41 of Amherst County, who had been reported missing. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office received the initial call from the Department of Game and Inland...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
thetrek.co

Hiker Struck by Lightning Near Blue Ridge Parkway, VA

A man from Norfolk, VA was hospitalized on Wednesday after being struck by lightning while hiking Sharp Top, a mountain on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Bedford, VA. Units from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, hiking in with medical supplies and a wheeled litter to evacuate the hiker.
NORFOLK, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

2K+
Followers
551
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy