ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Shooting in Pocono Twp. park leaves one victim hospitalized

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 5 days ago

The Pocono Township Police Department is investigating a shooting in Veterans Memorial Park that left one victim hospitalized on Monday night.

According to a release from the department, at approximately 7:12 p.m. on June 6, police responded to the park for reports of shots fired. As of Tuesday morning, the department has stated that the investigation revealed a dispute or fight broke out on the basketball court, at which time an unknown individual fired multiple rounds from a gun, striking one victim in the back.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Pocono Township Police Department stated that the basketball court will remain closed with the lights turned off "until at least such time as planned security cameras are installed around the park."

"This is a disappointment for our community, as the Township continues to expand recreation opportunities for our residents. Many children and their families have played on this court since it’s (sic) opening and we will work hard to ensure that this opportunity continues," the department stated on their Facebook page.

Veterans Memorial Park had just added the new basketball court, which can also be used as an ice skating rink , prior to winter setting in, Pocono Township Manager Taylor Muñoz said, and a formal ribbon-cutting was held in the spring.

Muñoz noted that this act of violence in the park, which falls along a routine track for police rounds, was "isolated" and rare.

"There's not a problem of endemic violence at the park," Muñoz said. "A random act of violence was perpetrated, and that does not reflect on the park as a whole, or on the many, many, many children and families and parents that have taken advantage of the basketball court, specifically since it was opened. You know, unfortunately, these scenarios, the perpetrators pollute the well for the rest, while we try to figure out how to keep it from happening again."

According to Muñoz, the township is currently exploring several options for park improvements that will hopefully dissuade further acts of violence.

"We're actually replacing all the playground equipment this summer, and installing a dog park. And then we have grant funds in the works to put a children's splash pad in," Muñoz said. "Our approach is we're diversifying the park amenities for all ages, and hopefully that by itself will discourage this kind of stuff in the future because there will be all sorts of people present taking advantage of the park amenities."

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant James Wagner at 570-629-7200, ext. 214.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Shooting in Pocono Twp. park leaves one victim hospitalized

Comments / 2

Thomas McMullen-morgan
5d ago

The few that ruin it for the actual residence of this area. They need to keep it as a Veterans memorial park. How about instead of putting in another Wawa and gas station, they use the land where the Tannersville inn is at and change that into something beneficial for the community. They can leave the Inn there as it is a landmark and instead of this massive parking lot, put a community park where all could use it. They can also have vendor trucks come in which will help the area.

Reply(1)
4
Related
WBRE

Hit and run crash in Monroe County

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a driver after a hit and run crash, that injured a woman in Monroe County. According to law enforcement, on Saturday night, around 8:10, a 2006 Audi A4 was traveling east on Frable Drive as a 2008 BMW X5 was traveling south on Weir Moutain […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Child struck by vehicle in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a child struck by a vehicle in Kingston. The Luzerne County 911 Communications Center said police were called to a scene in Kingston, Sunday night for a report of a person hit by a vehicle. According to Luzerne County Fire Companies, a child riding a scooter was […]
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters get Allentown house fire under control

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A house fire in Allentown was contained to a single alarm early Sunday morning. Officials say a fire was reported at 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of West Liberty Street. The fire did not reach two alarms. There is no word yet...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Crash leads to fire in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning crash in Carbon County led to an auto garage on fire and displaced four people. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on West Lizard Creek Road in East Penn Township. Officials say the crash started a fire in McFarland's Auto Garage.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Roommate tips police off to man's narcotics sales in Union County

Lewisburg, Pa. – A tip from a man’s roommate led police to arrest him for possessing marijuana to sell in Union County. State police at Milton say they received a call the morning of May 23 from the roommate regarding narcotics sales at a residence on Spruce Run Road in White Deer Township. The roommate told Trooper George Aguirre that Vincent Azinger, 48, had been selling cocaine and marijuana, as...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County man arrested for threatening police

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Forty Fort man is locked up after making threats to police. Investigators say on Thursday night, 28-year-old Derek Konkus, was armed and acting strangely, and threatened to kill himself and others including police officers. Police found Konkus in possession of a fully-loaded handgun with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Troopers: Punch led to shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A shooting in Luzerne County early Saturday resulted in one man under arrest and another in the hospital. The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. outside a bar on Main Street in Edwardsville. According to state police, Ahjee Walker, 26, of Plymouth punched Alquwan Nelson, 24, of...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

DA: ‘Full-blown riot’ at First Hospital in Kingston, five injured

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at the First Hospital in Kingston Saturday evening for a reported riot. According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, a small altercation involving juveniles broke out inside the hospital around 7:15 p.m. At 8:25 p.m. police were called for the incident when the situation […]
KINGSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Police Sergeant#Ice Skating Rink#Violent Crime#Veterans Memorial Park
WBRE

Mayhem at mental health facility in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News was the only television news station on the scene Saturday night as the chaos unfolded at First hospital in Kingston. Eyewitness News now takes a closer look at the events that put staff and patients at risk. “We’re getting a report 562 Wyoming Avenue the First Hospital, the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Forty Fort man threatened to kill cops

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Thursday, June 9, Forty Fort Police were alerted to a man who was reportedly acting strangely, using drugs, and making threats to harm himself and others.   The man, later identified as Derek Konkus, had also reportedly made threats that if anyone called the police that they would “see […]
FORTY FORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police looking for litter bug in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. —A resident in Bloomsburg came out to his lawn and found a person had left two televisions, one air conditioner, and a smoker on his property. The person was forced to clean up the items State Police said were dumped on his property on June 4. Anyone with information regarding the items or whereabouts of the litterer are being asked to call PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Man, 57, Killed In Dump Truck Crash

A 57-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in a crash involving a dump truck, authorities confirmed. The dump truck collided with another vehicle and hit a traffic sign support post near East 4th Street and Emery Street in Bethlehem just before 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, authorities said. Front...
BETHLEHEM, CT
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused of assaulting Allentown police officers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 32-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted police officers. Marques Graves, of Allentown, is charged with aggravated assault-bodily injuries to officers, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, simple assault by physical menace, and harassment. Allentown police officers responded to the 100 block of...
ALLENTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Pine Grove Man Charged with Raping Teen

A Pine Grove man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for allegedly raping a teen over the span of 3 years. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, Robert Miller, 41, of Pine Grove has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual Intercourse, and other sexual offenses in relation to a complaint received on June 10th, 2022.
PINE GROVE, PA
Times News

Residents escape from West End fire

Several Monroe County fire departments responded to a fire that broke out in an attic of a residence on Chestnut Street in Brodheadsville. According to West End Fire Chief Mike Manfre Jr., the fire started in the attic and someone going by stopped and helped an elderly couple get out. There was water and smoke damage. It has not been determined how the fire started. AMY LEAP/TIMES NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Signs, warnings prove little deterrent to man charged with trespassing

Sullivan County, Pa. — A Dushore man is facing misdemeanor charges of trespassing because he repeatedly drove on a neighbor’s property despite warnings and “no trespassing” signs being posted, police said. Fresh tire tracks on the property led directly to a vehicle police said belonged to Gary Lee Fisher, 72, of Dushore. According to an affidavit, Fisher had been warned several times to stay off the property. Fisher acknowledged he...
DUSHORE, PA
WBRE

500 gallons of cooking oil stolen in the Poconos

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who stole approximately 500 gallons of cooking oil from a Polk Township restaurant. Officials said about 500 gallons of cooking oil were stolen on June 1 from Frank’s Pizza shop on Interchange Road in Monroe County. You can contact Lehighton […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Details Out on Last Wednesday’s Route 54/643 Crash

DANVILLE – Details are out this week on a wreck at the Route 54/642 intersection last week. Two people were injured, one seriously, after the collision at the intersection in Valley Township, Montour County last Wednesday. Milton state police say injured seriously was 71-year-old Lillian Eck of Berwick. Also...
DANVILLE, PA
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

1K+
Followers
522
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy