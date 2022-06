NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.

