An 8-year-old student was exiting a bus after summer school when he was struck by a driver illegally passing the vehicle, according to Missouri officials. The school bus driver had the stop sign deployed and the lights on, signaling a student was crossing the road at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday, June 9, according to St. Clair R-13 School District.

SAINT CLAIR, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO