• An Ararat woman was jailed Tuesday on charges stemming from a break-in at a local flea market last month, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Shawn Phalen Murphy, 37, of 226 Pearman Lane, was encountered by investigating officers at the scene of the crime on May 15, a storage building at Bonnie Lou’s Flea Market on Carter Street, where Jose Guadalupe Padron of Hemmings Street in Dobson was the victim of the breaking and entering — but fled as they approached.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO