Bay County, FL

Bay Pride event to take place in Panama City

By Tess Rowland
 5 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB )– June is Pride Month and it is a time to celebrate and accept members of the LGBTQ+ communities locally. The LGBTQ Center of Bay County is hosting a Bay Pride event at McKenzie Park, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event’s main goal is to promote love and acceptance of diverse communities in our area. The event began in 2019, and attracted over 2,000 people making it the largest pride event within a 100-mile radius. The event is back in full-force this year after having some setbacks due to the pandemic.

“Come out show your pride and love to those who have come out, are coming out, or those who have not come out yet,” said Michele Smallwood, LGBTQ Center President.

Two dead, one injured in plane crash near Panama City Beach

The event will feature over 50 local vendors, live musical acts and a drag show.

The event is free, but the center is actively looking for volunteers and donations to support their youth groups and therapy resources.

The center has a youth group catered to teens aged 13-18, that occurs every Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and a trans support group that occurs every other Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The facility is located at 1608 Baker Court, Room 6, in Panama City.

The groups are meant to provide a safe space and emotional support.

The center also has referral programs to connect LGBTQ+ community members to therapy resources. That hotline is 850-252-5145.

To keep up with the LGBTQ+ Center of Bay County, click here.

#Pride Month
