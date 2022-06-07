ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Supco rules cussing out judge doesn’t mean more prison time

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dd6wW_0g33tfaP00

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man’s outburst at a judge was not a reason to extend his prison sentence, according to a recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling.

In a 4-3 decision the high court ruled that Manson Bryant’s profanity-laced courtroom outburst after receiving a 22-year sentence might have warranted a contempt of court finding, however, the trial judge could not increase the prison sentence by six years saying that the outburst showed “no remorse” for the crime.

Trumbull County man expected to plead guilty for his role in Jan. 6 attack

Writing for the court majority, Justice Melody Stewart said that Bryant’s “in-the-moment reaction” wasn’t an indicator of whether he was remorseful or not.

”Ohio’s criminal sentencing statutes do not authorize a trial court to impose or increase a defendant’s sentence merely because the defendant had an outburst or expressed himself in a profane and offensive way,” she wrote.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sharon L. Kennedy wrote that the judge changed his mind about whether Bryant had genuine remorse after his outburst and that remorse was a mitigating factor at sentencing.

Bryant was on parole at the time of his 2018 arrest for a home invasion in Paniseville. He was found guilty of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and abduction.

Columbiana cancels a July 4 firework show to heal divide

During sentencing, Bryant told the court that he made a lifetime of bad decisions, but having gone through the trial, he had a newfound respect for the process and the opportunity to be heard. He said he did not want to die in prison and asked the judge to give him an opportunity to make something out of his life.

After the judge read the 22-year sentence, Bryant accused the judge of being racist and preceded to yell expletives at him.

2 arrested following chase in Trumbull County

The judge told Bryant that he considered his remorse in sentencing and that he was “mistaken” and added six years to the sentence for the outburst for a total of 28 years. The Ohio Supreme Court’s decision reverts Bryant’s sentence to 22 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Support Ohio political candidates who vow a full repeal of House Bill 6: Jane Olsen

BRUNSWICK, Maine -- With state legislative primary elections and a general election on the horizon, Ohioans should mobilize to invest in the future of Ohio. While the H20hio initiative to combat waterborne lead poisoning and algal blooms is a vital step to safeguard health and the state’s water resources and to preserve the beauty of Ohio, statewide environmental efforts need to include a fight against fossil fuels.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Washington Examiner

Centrist Democrats' last stand will be fought in Ohio

NILES, Ohio — Not all that long ago if you were a Republican in Trumbull County — in truth, there weren’t that many Republicans around here not that long ago — you likely cast your vote for Tim Ryan for Congress every time he was up for reelection for his congressional seat.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sentencing#Supco#Ohio Supreme Court
mahoningmatters.com

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS | Ohio’s gun laws are changing on Monday. Here’s a breakdown

At the risk of appearing to be a Johnny One Note, I am, for the third consecutive column, writing about gun-related issues. I hope this will be the last time I address the topic for a while because that would mean the senseless slaughter that began with the Tops Supermarket massacre on May 14 has abated.
WFMJ.com

E-mail threat to hunt down Youngstown council members with AR-15 rifle

An Alarming threat against Youngstown city council members sent through e-mail states, "Today I will be taking my AR-15 and hunting down as many council members I possibly can." Councilwoman Anita Davis, a retired police officer has had threats as cop, and now as a commissioner. "It's something you always...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man found dead in Portersville

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are searching for answers as they actively investigate a homicide in Butler County. Troopers said Frederick Orr from Columbus, Ohio was found dead on Kelly Road in Portersville early on Saturday morning. His death has been classified as a homicide. However, it's not known how he died and autopsy results are pending.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
SCDNReports

Smalltown Ohio Drug Trafficking Ring - 3 Men Convicted

A judge handed down sentences for three men convicted of operating a smalltown Southern Ohio drug ring. The men were originally arrested back in December. Deon L. Calvin pleaded guilty to seven counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds. A first-degree felony was the highest felony. On June 8, 2022, Honorable Judge Andrew P. Ballard sentenced Calvin to 9 years in prison and forfeited the weapon and $7,060.00 to the State.
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy