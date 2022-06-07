ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Foundation to open new medical center

By Cris Belle
 5 days ago

Previously aired video shows plans for House Three Thirty in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The LeBron James Family Foundation on Tuesday announced plans for a medical center offering medical, dental, and optometry care in the Akron community.

The I PROMISE HealthQuarters, at 533 Market Street, is slated to open in 2023.

The center will also offer mental health services from Coleman Health Services and the Peg’s Foundation, and also on-site lab services and a reduced-cost pharmacy by AxessPointe.

It’s within walking distance of the I PROMISE School, the I PROMISE Village with transitional housing, I PROMISE Housing with long-term affordable housing, House Three Thirty that has job training and financial health programming (see video above), and the I PROMISE Institute that gives higher education support.

“As we continue to listen and respond to what our families need, our work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families – and further heightened by the pandemic – so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof. Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy.”

The center will also offer an outdoor green space for physical and recreational activities.

Local business leaving downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business says it is leaving downtown Youngstown. OH Donut Company made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page. The store opened in June 2021, but owners say the area has not recovered from the losses it suffered in 2020. OH Donut will remain open along Route 224 in Boardman, […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
