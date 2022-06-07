Bad blood, more hit batters, bold words: Why Astros, Mariners had bench-clearing altercation
There were four ejections and lots of angry words in the ninth inning of last night's...www.chron.com
There were four ejections and lots of angry words in the ninth inning of last night's...www.chron.com
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0