A couple of years ago, Apple introduced App Clips, a neat way to let users take advantage of a specific app without having to download and store it on their iPhones. With WWDC 2022 and iOS 16, Apple is now increasing the maximum size of these “non-apps” from 10MB to 15MB. Will that be enough for developers to create versions of their apps as App Clips or for users to take advantage of? Apple believes so.

CELL PHONES ・ 19 HOURS AGO