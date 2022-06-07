ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D170D_0g33sq5N00

Megan Thee Stallion , Halsey , Nicki Minaj , and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24.

Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen , Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris , Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others.

Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17.

On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will perform as part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage. Hosted at AREA15 in Las Vegas, the current lineup includes 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Maggie Rogers, and another appearance from Avril Lavigne.

Additional performers for both stages are set to be announced in the lead-up to the fall festival.

The CW will broadcast both nights of the festival as a televised special in October following the exclusive livestream hosted on the CW app and official website.

