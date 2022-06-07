ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Warrants, traffic stops lead to drug-related arrests

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17d3Da_0g33sFrq00

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office executed warrants over the weekend which ended in several drug-related arrests—along with multiple traffic stops that resulted in the same consequence.

On Wednesday, June 1, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators executed a search warrant in the Vinemont area.

Kabri Lane Hyde, 21 of Cullman (pictured above) was located on the scene.

Hyde had multiple outstanding warrants and was arrested. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Hyde was charged with: dangerous drugs, drug trafficking (warrant), possession of dangerous drugs (warrant), possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant), possession of marijuana 2nd  (PC) and possession of drug paraphernalia (PC).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVW17_0g33sFrq00
Kenneth Author Burks (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

Also on Wednesday, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Phelan area. Kenneth Author Burks, 21, of Hanceville, was the driver of the vehicle.

Cooper Dale Garrison, 21, of Garden City, Alex Duke, 20, Cullman and Alexis Bethany Marie Villa, 19, of Cullman, were passengers in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle, as well as the occupants, yielded both narcotics and paraphernalia. All four were arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center.

They were charged with the following:

  • Burks – possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Duke – dangerous drugs/drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Villa – possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Garrison – possession of methamphetamine.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjF0A_0g33sFrq00
    Cooper Dale Garrison (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360NUR_0g33sFrq00
    Alex Duke (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqaAG_0g33sFrq00
    Alexis Bethany Marie Villa (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)


On Tuesday, May 31, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Holly Pond area. Austin Alan Jones, 27, was the driver of the vehicle in question. While speaking with Jones, he admitted to having narcotics on his person. He then attempted to flee the scene on foot. Deputies pursued and detained Jones.

Jones was arrested and charged with: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, possession of a concealed weapon, drunk/addict in possession of a firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a753B_0g33sFrq00
Austin Alan Jones (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested following tip

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an individual running down the road in the Vinemont area on Wednesday, June 8.  Upon arrival, deputies located Christian Xavier Smith, 31, of Cullman running down the roadway.  It was determined that Smith had active warrants, was intoxicated and was placed under arrest. He was charged with public intoxication, indecent exposure (warrant) and a Violation of a Protection Order (warrant).  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Search Warrant in Colbert County Results in Drug Arrest

A SEARCH WARRANT IN NORTHERN ALABAMA HAS RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ON WEDNESDAY, MEMBERS OF COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT, MADISON COUNTY NARCOTICS UNIT, THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION, ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AND RUSSELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, EXECUTED THE WARRANT AT A PROPERY ON EAST SIXTH STREET IN MUSCLE SHOALS. THE SEARCH RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF 22 POUNDS OF UNCUT COCAINE AND ALMOST 2 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN ADDITION SCALES, PLASTIC BAGGIES, GUNS, AND $29,601 DOLLARS. THE APPROXIMATE STREET VALUE OF THE DRUGS WAS ESTIMATED AT 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS. VICTOR HERNANDEZ GARCIA WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL. GARCIA IS CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Collinsville Teenager Arrested Following “Road Rage” Incident

Reports have now been released regarding a “road rage” incident recently occurring in Chattooga County, Georgia. The matter, which took place last Sunday, June 5th, ended with an Alabama teenager being arrested for discharging a firearm at a passing vehicle. A call came into Chattooga 9-1-1 from a...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple arrested on drug-related charges

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – This past weekend involved multiple drug-related arrests, including drug trafficking charges across Cullman County for the Sheriff’s Office.  On Monday, June 6, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jon Austin Hilton Bailey, 38, of Crane Hill (pictured above) for multiple outstanding warrants.  He was charged with: FTA/burglary, FTA/possession of burglary tools, FTA/possession of methamphetamine, FTA/possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA/illegal possession of prescription medication and an FTA/traffic violation.  On Saturday, June 4, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin Community.  K-9 Tazer was deployed which resulted in a subsequent search of the vehicle. Narcotics and paraphernalia were located as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Vinemont, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
City
Holly Pond, AL
City
Hanceville, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 10, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 10, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 9 Theft of property – 1st degree; U-Haul; box truck; $80,000Criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SWTheft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $8 Arrests June 9 Graves III, James L; 51 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Joslyn, Christopher M; 67 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – switched tag Klosinski, Mary E; 33 FTA – domestic violence – 3rd degreedisorderly conduct Pugh, Jamie B; 42 disorderly conduct Rogers, Wendy S; 45 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Young, Andrew C; 27 attempt to elude Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Body of 18-year-old recovered in Lake Logan Martin

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they have recovered the body of an 18-year-old who drowned. Authorities say this happened on June 11 around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the teenager went missing, and drowned near the cliffs of Lake Logan Martin near the Stemley Bridge. The teenager’s body was recovered the same day.
LOGAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Alan Jones#Drug Trafficking#Methamphetamine#Ccso
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, June 11th

James Davis, age 32 of Centre – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Jason Hamilton, age 42 of Leesburg – Failure to Appear on prior charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia;. Damien Bradley, age 40 of Anniston – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Donald Edwards, age 64...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man who shot at officers considered armed and dangerous

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab and Guntersville police are still trying to locate the person who shot at an officer during a chase on Friday. Sherman Nicholas Pierce from Arab is considered an armed and dangerous person and is wanted for attempted murder. Earlier Friday, patrol units, boats and a...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Victim in Fatal Friday Night Accident Identified

Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader has released the name of the victim in Friday’s fatal single vehicle crash on Halls Valley Drive in Trion – as Joshua Brown, age 35, of a Ridgeway Drive address in Trion. It remains unclear exactly what caused Brown to lose control of the motor scooter he was driving.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AL.com

Woman recaptured after escaping jail in northwest Alabama

Update: Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Lisa Ann Fretwell was back in custody Saturday evening. The sheriff thanked the Franklin County sheriff’s office, Tuscumbia police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for helping with the search. Original story continues: A woman escaped from jail Saturday in northwest Alabama,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Statement on Gadsden Shooting

ETOWAH COUNTY – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday, June 9, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting. An individual was attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle at which point a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Rainbow City Police Department attempted to stop the subject. The subject, identified as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm. Additional officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance. White was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Arab, Guntersville officers searching for person of interest following pursuit, shot fired

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple north Alabama agencies are searching for an Arab man on Friday morning following a failed traffic stop and an alleged shot at officers. Our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam spoke with Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn on the incident. Sherman Nicholas Pierce, age 39 of Arab, has been identified as a person of interest, according to Chief Washburn.
ARAB, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, June 10th

Michael George, age 38 of Villa Rica, Georgia – Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, Using False ID to Avoid Arrest and Resisting Arrest;. Marlon Simmons, age 65 of Gadsden – Bond Revocation;. and. Jerry Angle, age 27 of Centre – Court Order. Arrests are based on...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
trussvilletribune.com

Leeds’ Johnathan ‘Dougie’ Douglas dies in lake accident

LINCOLN — New Leeds High School graduate Johnathan Douglas was found dead of an apparent drowning here on Saturday, June 11. Douglas, 18, who was the only senior on the Green Wave baseball team, was identified by Talladega County Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent. Emergency dispatchers received a call regarding...
LEEDS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy