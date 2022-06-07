Warrants, traffic stops lead to drug-related arrests

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office executed warrants over the weekend which ended in several drug-related arrests—along with multiple traffic stops that resulted in the same consequence.

On Wednesday, June 1, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators executed a search warrant in the Vinemont area.

Kabri Lane Hyde, 21 of Cullman (pictured above) was located on the scene.

Hyde had multiple outstanding warrants and was arrested. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Hyde was charged with: dangerous drugs, drug trafficking (warrant), possession of dangerous drugs (warrant), possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant), possession of marijuana 2nd (PC) and possession of drug paraphernalia (PC).

Kenneth Author Burks (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

Also on Wednesday, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Phelan area. Kenneth Author Burks, 21, of Hanceville, was the driver of the vehicle.

Cooper Dale Garrison, 21, of Garden City, Alex Duke, 20, Cullman and Alexis Bethany Marie Villa, 19, of Cullman, were passengers in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle, as well as the occupants, yielded both narcotics and paraphernalia. All four were arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center.

They were charged with the following:

Burks – possession of drug paraphernalia.

Duke – dangerous drugs/drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Villa – possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garrison – possession of methamphetamine.

Cooper Dale Garrison (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

Alex Duke (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

Alexis Bethany Marie Villa (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)



On Tuesday, May 31, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Holly Pond area. Austin Alan Jones, 27, was the driver of the vehicle in question. While speaking with Jones, he admitted to having narcotics on his person. He then attempted to flee the scene on foot. Deputies pursued and detained Jones.

Jones was arrested and charged with: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, possession of a concealed weapon, drunk/addict in possession of a firearm.

Austin Alan Jones (Photo courtesy of the CCSO)

