Preparations underway for 2022 2nd Fridays

CULLMAN, Ala. – Marking its 2022 return, 2nd Fridays in Cullman will hold its June celebration on Friday, June 10 from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. along 1 st Avenue in the Warehouse District.

The event, hosted by the Cullman Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center and City of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism, will take place on the second Friday of each summer month.

The popular evening event sees people from Cullman and surrounding areas along the blocked off street of 1 st Avenue browsing through goodies from pop-up shops, visiting with old friends and shopping stores which usually close earlier in the day.

Select merchants along the district will be extending their hours to allow for shopping. A Farm Y’all Farmers Market will be open as well with local fresh produce available.

The Antique and Classic Car Cruise-In car show will be back along with the Artist Alley, where the creatives will be displaying and selling their works.

Food trucks and two kids’ zones will be available as will live music by Wilson Ramble on the Shirley Quattlebaum – State Farm Insurance stage and Round 2 on the EvaBank stage.

The family friendly night under the stars in the Warehouse District will be one for the books.

Keith Varden with the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce spoke about the return of 2 nd Fridays, saying, “We are excited to be back for 2 nd Fridays on June 10. The Cullman Chamber, Cullman Parks and Rec and the Cullman Downtown Merchants have all worked together to make this year’s event a great experience for all ages. We have a great variety of food trucks, local vendors, music, rides and so much more. This year the streets will open at 5:00 p.m. with music and rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. Our first two bands for the year will be Winston Ramble and the Doolin Daltons. So come out for a great time and as always support local!”

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.