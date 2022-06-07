ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Preparations underway for 2022 2nd Fridays

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Marking its 2022 return, 2nd Fridays in Cullman will hold its June celebration on Friday, June 10 from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. along 1 st Avenue in the Warehouse District.

The event, hosted by the Cullman Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center and City of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism, will take place on the second Friday of each summer month.

The popular evening event sees people from Cullman and surrounding areas along the blocked off street of 1 st Avenue browsing through goodies from pop-up shops, visiting with old friends and shopping stores which usually close earlier in the day.

Select merchants along the district will be extending their hours to allow for shopping. A Farm Y’all Farmers Market will be open as well with local fresh produce available.

The Antique and Classic Car Cruise-In car show will be back along with the Artist Alley, where the creatives will be displaying and selling their works.

Food trucks and two kids’ zones will be available as will live music by Wilson Ramble on the Shirley Quattlebaum – State Farm Insurance stage and Round 2 on the EvaBank stage.

The family friendly night under the stars in the Warehouse District will be one for the books.

Keith Varden with the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce spoke about the return of 2 nd Fridays, saying, “We are excited to be back for 2 nd Fridays on June 10.  The Cullman Chamber, Cullman Parks and Rec and the Cullman Downtown Merchants have all worked together to make this year’s event a great experience for all ages.  We have a great variety of food trucks, local vendors, music, rides and so much more. This year the streets will open at 5:00 p.m. with music and rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. Our first two bands for the year will be Winston Ramble and the Doolin Daltons.  So come out for a great time and as always support local!”

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Catch a wave at WildWater’s Grand Opening on June 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes. Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Young members of No Fences Cowboy Church with servants’ hearts host outreach

FALKVILLE, Ala. – No Fences Cowboy Church in Falkville is on a mission to teach an invaluable lesson to its young parishioners—the positive impact and vital Christian lesson on giving back and providing outreach to people in their community. The small but powerful children’s group meets on Wednesday nights at the church. The adults decided the young members were the perfect age to begin molding into the embodiment of true helpers within the church and the surrounding communities. This week, the church’s young members gave away 94 bicycles to children from three nearby elementary schools, ensuring a summer of outdoor fun and...
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Businesses opening at Guntersville's new City Harbor

Guntersville's new City Harbor is in the midst of a rolling open as new businesses wait to open their doors. Home Re.Decor, Another Broken Egg Café, The Wake Eatery and The Brewers Co-Op have already opened. The Cigar Room, Big Mike's Steakhouse, Levi's on the Lake and La Esquina...
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville City Council continues to work with Industrial Board to fund projects

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council met on Thursday evening where the council voted to approve transferring funds to the Hanceville Industrial Development Board for a nearly completed property located on Hwy 91 just north of Hwy 31. Home to an upcoming cabinet shop which is expected to employee approximately five people, the development is in the end stages of construction, requiring only minor work on the interior and concrete work on the exterior. After thorough discussion on the most appropriate manner to move the project forward and the timeline by which the funds are needed by the ID board, a...
HANCEVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Cullman, AL
Government
The Cullman Tribune

CPD and Cullman Cosmetic Family Dentistry partner for event

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department is partnering with Cullman Cosmetic and Family Dentistry to host their Smiles for Life event today, June 10. “Smiles for Life is a charity organization that we partner with Ultradent to sponsor,” Practice Manager Beth Jones said.  “Ultradent is a dental vendor that sells dental products like teeth whitening. Smiles for Life is a charity created for underprivileged and/or disabled children to be able to get dental work done. Through this charity, they allow us to sponsor SFL-but also, a local charity in the process. We chose The Link of Cullman County.”  From this charity event, half of the proceeds will go to Smiles for Life and the other half will be donated to The Link. The CPD encourages community members to come and join this celebration charity event. Cullman Police Officers will be providing and cooking food on site.  “Also, the Doctors agreed to participate in a dunking booth if we reached 20 donations of $300, so that will be fun,” Jones said.  The event will be held at 311 6th Avenue SE in Cullman, at Cullman Cosmetic and Family Dentistry beginning at 2:00 p.m.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Teaching and growing for Cullman students continues with The Link’s Enrichment Camp

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Link of Cullman County’s Summer Enrichment Camp welcomed its first week of campers in efforts of keeping the children of Cullman entertained and hungry for knowledge throughout their summer break. “We are so thankful to be provide this service to the students in Cullman County. We know that the gap in the summer can really create problems in August when the students go back to school. We want to stand in the gap. We believe that walking side by side with these students will ensure their success,” shared Director of Programs Julie Hall. Wednesday saw campers learning age-appropriate...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Planning Commission moves Klein Building project forward

CULLMAN, Ala. – The City of Cullman Planning Commission met on Monday evening at the City Hall Auditorium tasked with holding public hearings on a rezoning request, several short form subdivision requests and the review of a proposed site plan. A public hearing was heard for the rezoning of the Klein Building property, located on 3rd Avenue SE between 4th and 5th Street SE. With no one speaking in opposition at the hearing, the rezoning request commenced, and the commission approved to make the recommendation to Cullman City Council for rezoning the property. The committee heard a public hearing and subdivision request...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Juneteenth in Alabama: Celebrations planned across the state

Juneteenth is a holiday that seems to get a little more joyous across Alabama every year, and judging from the ever-increasing number of public celebrations. 2022 continues the trend. A Juneteenth Celebration Guide published by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute starts with a quick summary of the concept: Though President...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Sports Tourism#2nd Fridays#The Artist Alley#State Farm Insurance#Evabank
WAFF

Alliagor spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An unexpected resident made an appearance at a Madison apartment complex. An alligator joined many Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartment residents on their daily walk along the lake. “People come to fish here and everybody enjoys it but now people get scared,” said seven-year resident Wanda...
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: from the files of 1904 and 1934

From the files of 1904: Professor J.L. Gibson has moved to Falkville, where he is in charge of the college there. Miss Dora E. Schneider and Herman Richter were married on Thursday evening, at the home of the groom’s sister, Mrs. E.B. Hauk in West Cullman. Mr. and Mrs. G.E. Devine, of Birmingham, are guests of Mrs. Devine’s father, H.B. Howard, of Good Hope. Little Miss Frances Austin has returned from a visit to Birmingham. Mr. and Mrs. R.O. Chance, of Jones Chapel, have gone to Georgia for an extended visit. Mr. and Mrs. W.C. King, of Clarkson, are spending several weeks in Georgia. J.A. McMinn has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Flooding in Sylacauga neighborhoods

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to rising water and flooding in the Sylacauga and Oak Grove neighborhoods Wednesday morning. Neighbors told WBRC it’s some of the worst flooding they have seen in 30 years. People in the area shared video and pictures from the Walco community in...
SYLACAUGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
musicfestnews.com

Widespread Panic Returns to Rocket City Orion Amphitheater

Widespread Panic Returns to Rocket City Orion Amphitheater. Widespread Panic and crew returned to Huntsville, Alabama, for the first time since 2016, Memorial Day Weekend, to a new incredible venue built for sound. Those lucky enough to be in attendance were in for a Memorial run of shows in the Rocket City. Orion Amphitheater recently opened, and the 8,000-seat venue was in for a treat from the beginning. With pre- and post- events on the property, Huntsville welcomed the Panic Entourage with open arms.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham pastor says frequent floods are washing away his church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Village Creek flows through Roebuck, East Lake, and directly beside the church, Feed God’s Sheep Ministry. It’s something Pastor Frederick Brown didn’t think twice about when purchasing this property around three years ago, until the first major flood. “You could see the lines...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Huntsville restaurant has connection to a beloved ’80s eatery

Mexibbean Island Grill just opened last month, but the place has a 40-year backstory. This new, Mexican/Caribbean fusion concept is owned by John C. Baker, a Huntsville native and food industry vet who’s been traveling to Jamaica since the early ‘80s. Baker was also part of Texican Co. Company, a Tex-Mex restaurant that opened in Huntsville around 1987. Texican Taco’s original location was on Whitesburg Drive, with later expansion including a Jordan Lane location.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Athens residents are feeling the pains of a growing city

ATHENS, Ala. — Construction for new homes and developments is underway in Athens. However, one community nearby feels left out. FOX54's Keneisha Deas spoke with residents who say they still need improvements in their neighborhood. For Athens resident, Kirk Parker, this community is home. "I've lived here on Lindsay...
ATHENS, AL
weisradio.com

Highway 278 Re-Opened Around 10:30 Friday Night

(Photos courtesy of Cherokee County Office of Emergency & Homeland Security) Highway 278 surrounding roads were re-opened at around 10:30 Friday night. Alabama Highway 278, along with a number of county roads, had to be shut down for most of the day Friday, following an 18-wheeler rollover near County Rooad 126, just before 8:00 that morning. The wreck resulted in the tanker springing what was described as a “small leak”; the tanker was reportedly hauling around 80,000 pounds of Anhydrous Ammonia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Scholarship created at Wallace State to honor Randolph Ryan

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Almost 25 years after his death, a longtime educator and coach from Morgan County is still being honored by those who knew and respected him. An anonymous donor recently established a memorial scholarship at Wallace State Community College in honor of Randolph Ryan.  Many in the Morgan County area will recognize the name from the gym at Brewer High School. The Randolph Ryan Gymnasium was dedicated in 1972, seven years after Ryan retired and honors his more than 45 years as an educator and coach.  The Randolph Ryan Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Wallace State further honors his memory and...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy