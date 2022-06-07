ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Pet of the Week: Have some fun with Henry!

By Olivia Law
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTIWc_0g33rXXt00

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares The Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Henry!

According to Ruttkay, Henry is an 2.5-3-year-old Corgi/Basset mix. He is a medium-energy joyful soul who loves to dance, shining in the company of his people. He likes to stay close, but also enjoys a new exciting and challenging adventure! He loves to take walks in the yard and is curious about the kiddie pool. He will even ask you to go outside!

Henry is sure to make a wonderful companion, therapy or hiking dog!

Henry’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by 24PetWatch (with valid email only) and a free bag of food from Cullman Pet Depot (you must pay sales tax).

Animal shelter staff and volunteers work with their dogs to make sure they are accustomed to being around people, walking on a leash and practicing good behavior. Several of the shelter’s canine friends have even been “hired” to work as therapy and special needs service dogs.

Please consider adopting to give a rescued pet a chance at a happy and healthy life.

Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or visit them at 935 Convent Rd. NE. Reach them by email at cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com .

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Young members of No Fences Cowboy Church with servants’ hearts host outreach

FALKVILLE, Ala. – No Fences Cowboy Church in Falkville is on a mission to teach an invaluable lesson to its young parishioners—the positive impact and vital Christian lesson on giving back and providing outreach to people in their community. The small but powerful children’s group meets on Wednesday nights at the church. The adults decided the young members were the perfect age to begin molding into the embodiment of true helpers within the church and the surrounding communities. This week, the church’s young members gave away 94 bicycles to children from three nearby elementary schools, ensuring a summer of outdoor fun and...
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Catch a wave at WildWater’s Grand Opening on June 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes. Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CPD and Cullman Cosmetic Family Dentistry partner for event

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department is partnering with Cullman Cosmetic and Family Dentistry to host their Smiles for Life event today, June 10. “Smiles for Life is a charity organization that we partner with Ultradent to sponsor,” Practice Manager Beth Jones said.  “Ultradent is a dental vendor that sells dental products like teeth whitening. Smiles for Life is a charity created for underprivileged and/or disabled children to be able to get dental work done. Through this charity, they allow us to sponsor SFL-but also, a local charity in the process. We chose The Link of Cullman County.”  From this charity event, half of the proceeds will go to Smiles for Life and the other half will be donated to The Link. The CPD encourages community members to come and join this celebration charity event. Cullman Police Officers will be providing and cooking food on site.  “Also, the Doctors agreed to participate in a dunking booth if we reached 20 donations of $300, so that will be fun,” Jones said.  The event will be held at 311 6th Avenue SE in Cullman, at Cullman Cosmetic and Family Dentistry beginning at 2:00 p.m.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: from the files of 1904 and 1934

From the files of 1904: Professor J.L. Gibson has moved to Falkville, where he is in charge of the college there. Miss Dora E. Schneider and Herman Richter were married on Thursday evening, at the home of the groom’s sister, Mrs. E.B. Hauk in West Cullman. Mr. and Mrs. G.E. Devine, of Birmingham, are guests of Mrs. Devine’s father, H.B. Howard, of Good Hope. Little Miss Frances Austin has returned from a visit to Birmingham. Mr. and Mrs. R.O. Chance, of Jones Chapel, have gone to Georgia for an extended visit. Mr. and Mrs. W.C. King, of Clarkson, are spending several weeks in Georgia. J.A. McMinn has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman County, AL
Lifestyle
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
County
Cullman County, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Cullman County, AL
Pets & Animals
The Cullman Tribune

Southern Style CrossFit Gym comes to Addison

ADDISON, Ala. – Misty Thomas was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 31. Her doctor told her to stay active and strong to stay walking, so she was a regular attendant at several commercial gyms. She’s spent years mastering different types of exercise. At first, she thought that CrossFit wasn’t for her, but after being invited to “Buddy Week” at Tally Ho Fitness by a co-worker, she fell in love with the sport. Thomas was inspired about two years ago to get her CrossFit Level 1 Trainer Certification and open her own place close to home. Soon after, she...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert A. Love

Robert A. Love, age 93, of Crane Hill, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Robert was born December 12, 1928, in Jefferson County, Alabama. Robert is survived by his daughters: Luanne (Joey) Mann, Joy (Don) Gaines and Patricia Higgins; his sons: Robert “Bobby” (Vickie) Love, Rudy (Marie) Higgins, Kelly (Joy) Higgins and Ronnie Higgins; his sisters: Shirley Walden and Peggy Chappell; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Robert was preceded in death by his wife: Carolyn Love and his parents: Clyde Carl and Lucy Jane Parsons Love. Robert owned and operated his own business, Love Plumbing. He was a Mason...
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Don’t ever take anything for granted’: Cody Bales looks back on his time at Cold Springs

BREMEN, Ala. – In this interview, I talked to former Cold Springs basketball and baseball standout Cody Bales about his Eagles career. Cody shared some of his best sports/high school memories from Cold Springs. “Two of my best sports memories is winning the county and area championship in basketball in 2021 and also making it to the second round of the baseball playoffs that year,” Bales said. “Another memory was winning the area championship this past year in basketball. Some of my best high school memories was definitely getting to see my friends and faculty every day. Getting to talk to my...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Saundra Marie Garrard Green

Saundra Marie Garrard Green, age 75, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence. Saundra was born on March 21, 1947, in Winston County, Alabama. Saundra is survived by her husband: Walter H. “Clipper” Green Jr.; children: Bryan Keith Green and Kelly Marie Green (Scotty) Seal; mother-in-law: Sara Jo Green and grandchildren: Aleya Kate Green Rodriguez, Macy Erin Green, Kamden Cole Green Steele, Ava Marie Seal and Ryder Lee Seal. She was preceded in death by her son: Scott Tyler Green; father: Gus Milton Garrard; mother: Hazel Marie Wilson Garrard; sister: Vickie Lynn Garrard Morris and father-in-law: Walter H. Green. The family would like to send out a thank you to Jonna Clark and Enhabit Hospice (Encompass). Special thank you to Angela and Chad Tidwell for their help with Sandy’s Final Journey. No services at this time.
HALEYVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Service Dog#The Cullman Tribune Pet#Corgi#Cullman Pet Depot#Llc
The Cullman Tribune

Teaching and growing for Cullman students continues with The Link’s Enrichment Camp

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Link of Cullman County’s Summer Enrichment Camp welcomed its first week of campers in efforts of keeping the children of Cullman entertained and hungry for knowledge throughout their summer break. “We are so thankful to be provide this service to the students in Cullman County. We know that the gap in the summer can really create problems in August when the students go back to school. We want to stand in the gap. We believe that walking side by side with these students will ensure their success,” shared Director of Programs Julie Hall. Wednesday saw campers learning age-appropriate...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Preparations underway for 2022 2nd Fridays

CULLMAN, Ala. – Marking its 2022 return, 2nd Fridays in Cullman will hold its June celebration on Friday, June 10 from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. along 1st Avenue in the Warehouse District. The event, hosted by the Cullman Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center and City of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism, will take place on the second Friday of each summer month. The popular evening event sees people from Cullman and surrounding areas along the blocked off street of 1st Avenue browsing through goodies from pop-up shops, visiting with old friends and shopping stores which usually close earlier in...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

History in the making – Leldon’s journey to its new location

CULLMAN, Ala. – After opening in its original location next to Sips and Strokes in the Warehouse District in August of 2020, Leldon’s outgrew its space, packed up the belongings and moved up the street to its new home at 117 1st Avenue NE, a mere one block north. “It was destiny that we moved into our new place. I had an art show at the old location and Deborah McAfee, who does glass art along with her husband Danny, was there. We talked then in January. Then, their spot came available in February. I closed down the old store, packed...
The Cullman Tribune

Lots of family fun planned in Hanceville this month

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Hanceville is hopping this summer. After last weekend’s successful Grilled Cheese Festival, the city will be hosting a Bull Bash Weekend next Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11. Sponsored by the City of Hanceville and Double Creek Rodeo Company, the weekend will kick off on Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. with the Parade of the Bulls, a free event for the whole family. Watch as a live cattle drive takes places in the streets of downtown Hanceville. Following the Parade of the Bulls, Hanceville Civic Center will hold a delicious BBQ dinner where you can dine with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
The Cullman Tribune

Home Builders Association recognizes four seniors with J.B. ‘Boots’ Hill Memorial Scholarships

CULLMAN, Ala. – Four seniors were honored at a Family Scholarship Night held by the Cullman County Home Builders Association and hosted by Mitch Smith Chevrolet Thursday evening. The students were awarded $2000 scholarships each and praised for setting goals in homebuilding related careers. The Home Builders Association is a group of local business people committed to promoting and maintaining home building excellence and professionalism. The association regularly raises funds for scholarships to encourage young people beginning their careers in the industry. Students Cody Butler from Fairview High School, Olivia Gann from Priceville, Bryson Driver from Cullman Christian School and Gary...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Betty M. (Cram) Jess

Betty M. (Cram) Jess, 95, of Baileyton, AL, formerly of Clinton, Iowa passed away Thursday, June 9 at home surrounded by her family.  Mrs. Jess was born June 11, 1926, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Lily and Bruce Cram. She married Edward Jess on June 30, 1945 in Oakland, CA and remained married for 67 years before his passing in 2013. Since then, Mrs. Jess has been living with her daughter in Alabama. Mrs. Jess was a homemaker devoted to raising her family. She attended school in Clinton. She is survived by her three daughters: Betty Lou (Edward) Kopp, Englewood FL,  Penny (Terry) Shields, Ottawa IL and Rhonda (Steve) Eckstein, Baileyton, AL; two sons: Edward (Kathy) Jess, Clinton, IL and Marty (Connie) Jess, Lake Wildwood, IL; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter: Paula Jean Jess; grandson: Gregory Shields; sisters: Doris Seastrand, Dorothy Voorhees and Darlene Snedden and brothers: Bruce Cram, Richard Cram and Donnie Cram. Obituary provided by the Jess family. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jess family.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Gleann Brook Acres providing better beef with pasture-raised Highland cattle

CULLMAN, Ala. – Scottish Highland cattle are highly sought-after livestock for their docile nature, ability to withstand harsh weather and high-quality beef. Gleann Brook Acres, family-owned and operated business since 2006, has raised more than 200 highlands in over 10 states. Their ranch is located in Bremen, Cullman County where the cattle are raised on open pasture. Tracey Kerbler, with her husband Stéphane, and two kids Sydnée and Synclair, run the farm. The highlands reap the benefits of being raised humanely on open green pasture with shaded areas for getting out of the sun, while consumers get the benefits of organic...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Police Department asst. chief retires; shares memories, experiences

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Assistant Police Chief Craig Montgomery spent his first day in retirement enjoying some front porch sitting and late morning coffee after serving 30 years with the Cullman Police Department.  Chief Kenny Culpepper said he knew Montgomery before their venture into law enforcement began together in 1992.  “We served together in the military previously—and I remember when he was hired into the police department,” Culpepper said. “His military and life experiences are something worth sharing. He’s been a great officer, leader and friend.” Montgomery joined the army, got a degree from Auburn University, joined the National Guard and then, the...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny Ray Reeder

Graveside service for Danny Ray Reeder, 59, of Cullman will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Vinemont First Baptist Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Waddell officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reeder family. Mr. Reeder passed away June 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 13, 1962, to Bobby Rayburn and Billie Sue Smith Reeder. Danny played football, baseball and basketball all through school. He loved sports and loved his Vinemont Eagles. He loved to play golf. He was a fan of the Atlanta Braves and was a #1 fan of Alabama football. Roll Tide.  He was preceded in death by his parents: Bobby Reeder and Billie Reeder Moon. Survivors include his sister: Donna Reeder (Kerry) Chandler; two nieces: Heather (Keith) Graves and Hayden Chandler; nephew: Heath Chandler; three great-nephews: Hunter, Levi and Logan Graves; one great-niece: Natalie Howard; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: George Barry Willoughby

Barry was overly fond of chocolate. It’s a known fact that if there was any in the house, he’d eat it and lie about it, even though he had sugar diabetes. He didn’t trust the pharmaceutical companies, democrats, MSNBC, doctors or salespeople. He was often grumpy to the point of embarrassment, when in the company of a crying baby, even his own grandchildren. He made his homemade ice cream every Father’s Day. And we all told him it was the best, even though his ex-mother-in-law, Hilda, actually made one that was a little better. He was a fan of Johnny...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Scholarship created at Wallace State to honor Randolph Ryan

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Almost 25 years after his death, a longtime educator and coach from Morgan County is still being honored by those who knew and respected him. An anonymous donor recently established a memorial scholarship at Wallace State Community College in honor of Randolph Ryan.  Many in the Morgan County area will recognize the name from the gym at Brewer High School. The Randolph Ryan Gymnasium was dedicated in 1972, seven years after Ryan retired and honors his more than 45 years as an educator and coach.  The Randolph Ryan Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Wallace State further honors his memory and...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John “Popper” Scalzi

Funeral services for John “Popper” Scalzi of Hanceville will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation for the public will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home on Friday. Mr. Scalzi was born on July 9, 1929, to the late Girolamo Scalzi Jr. and Maria (Astorino) Scalzi in Detroit, Michigan. He died at the age of 92 on June 6, 2022 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his children, Diane (Starlin) Craighead and Sandra (David) Townsend; grandchildren, Jacob James (Kimberly) Craighead, Jordan John (Michelle) Craighead and Emily Marie (Scott) Krogh; great grandchildren, Julia Jenette Craighead, James John Craighead and Cora Jenette Krogh; siblings, Ernest Jerome Scalzi and Ruth Scott Ross. In addition to his parents, Mr. Scalzi was preceded in death by wife, Jenette Scalzi; seven sisters and two brothers.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy