Finds in the 419 - 20 North Gallery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the events that are taking place around NW Ohio this weekend:. Festival including a Cherry Fest Run, food, rides, performances by The High Flying Pages and more. Believe Center Carnival. Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12. The Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzales...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Protestors marched against gun violence across the country on Saturday, including here in Northern Ohio. There were marches in downtown Toledo, Sandusky and Sylvania. In Sylvania teachers, students and community members marched from a local hospital to the courthouse. “Sylvania schools has the same safety measures...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Allison Holloway started panicking last Saturday when she realized her blind dog named Blink was missing. He ran away from her home in West Liberty, Ohio after she left for a dog agility competition in Springfield. Holloway and her husband searched throughout the night Saturday and...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Metroparks Toledo, Toledo Federation of Teachers and partners are seeking volunteers to help distribute 40,000 books. This is part of the American Federation of Teachers’ Reading Opens the World campaign. According to Metroparks, they are seeking volunteers to help with preparations for a Family Literacy...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s free recycling event this weekend has a new location. Due to construction at Frederick Douglass Center, the event has been moved to Indiana Avenue Baptist Church located at 640 Indiana Ave. The event will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gary McBride used to be a runner. As he gets older, he’s not letting his age stop him from getting out in the great outdoors. In fact, he’s using it as a way to tally up the years. “To me, it’s my life,” McBride...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Michigan man accused of shooting a trooper trial was delayed on Friday. The defendant Robert Hathorn was complaining about a huge bump on his elbow. He told the judge, that he noticed it as he was heading to court. The judge ordered the sheriff’s deputies to...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join The Frederick Douglass Community Association to celebrate Juneteenth. On June 18, The Douglass Community is set to host the celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. FDCA is seeking donations to reach their targeted goal of $15,000. The association strives to create an epicenter of...
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s that time of the year again when the water warms up and the Mayflies emerge in swarms so massive that it amazes and horrifies. But why are they called Mayflies when they come out in June? The reason: different species around the world come out at different times.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Once a week, two special ladies make the winding walk through the halls of Ohio Living Swan Creek, off of Reynolds Road. Bernadine Smigelski is one of the many residents who look forward to their visits with Abbie, the therapy dog. ‘’Every Tuesday, we wait for...
The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs. 6/10/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Findlay mayor shares experiences from national conferences. Updated: 1 hours ago. Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is recovering after he was shot in Toledo Thursday afternoon. According to Toledo Police reports, it happened at a home in the 4100 block of Amsterdam around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to an area hospital after a 16-year-old came in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
BELLEVUE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect was arrested after a standoff with police that lasted more than five hours in Seneca County Saturday night, according to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. Ray Arley Freeze III, 36, of Clyde, Ohio was taken into custody Saturday and is facing an attempted...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After catching fire twice, a Toledo property continues to give its neighbors headaches. Even though the home was demolished back in May the remnants and junk pile left behind are still sitting there. Neighbors are sick of looking at it and now it’s become a dump...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning. Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:45 a.m. in the 200-block of East Elm Avenue at Greenbelt Place Apartments. When officers arrived on scene they located two people who were suffering from at least one gun shot wound.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Next week the Food & Drug Administration will meet to discuss pediatric doses of the vaccine to better protect the youngest amongst us. The new Moderna vaccine would be a two-dose shot for children six months to five years old, at a quarter of the strength of an adult dose. Pfizer’s would be a three dose shot for children six months to four years old, at one-tenth of the strength of an adult dose.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of Summit Street is temporarily closed after a car caught on fire, Friday night. According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, authorities responded to a call of a car on fire at the intersection of Summit and Perry Street. As a result, a...
