Pack-rite holds hiring event in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? Pak-Rite Industries is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, June 8.

According to the company website, Pak-Rite offers custom packaging for a variety of industries, from industrial and medical to aerospace and defense.

Pak-Rite industries are currently hiring Material Handlers at their location in Brookville. According to a release by the company, these positions are full-time and include opportunities for advancement.

To apply, come to 1 Collective Way, Suite A on Wednesday between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m..

