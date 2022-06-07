Pack-rite holds hiring event in Brookville
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? Pak-Rite Industries is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, June 8.
According to the company website, Pak-Rite offers custom packaging for a variety of industries, from industrial and medical to aerospace and defense.Police release surveillance video of Rite Aid robbery in Dayton
Pak-Rite industries are currently hiring Material Handlers at their location in Brookville. According to a release by the company, these positions are full-time and include opportunities for advancement.
To apply, come to 1 Collective Way, Suite A on Wednesday between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m..Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0