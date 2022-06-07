ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Pack-rite holds hiring event in Brookville

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIgwR_0g33pRJx00

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? Pak-Rite Industries is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, June 8.

According to the company website, Pak-Rite offers custom packaging for a variety of industries, from industrial and medical to aerospace and defense.

Police release surveillance video of Rite Aid robbery in Dayton

Pak-Rite industries are currently hiring Material Handlers at their location in Brookville. According to a release by the company, these positions are full-time and include opportunities for advancement.

To apply, come to 1 Collective Way, Suite A on Wednesday between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m..

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brookville#Jobs#Pak Rite Industries#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Springfield, Ohio

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989. Students […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley restaurants try to ‘keep up’ with inflation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurants in the Miami Valley that were finally seeing some recovery from the pandemic are now getting hit by inflation. Restaurant managers said it’s been hard to keep up with the constant price increases, and that’s affecting what they have to pay for supplies and what customers have to pay when […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

SICSA’s Pet of the Week

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Angie from SICSA joins us in the studio with our Pet of the Week: Onyx. If you’re looking to adopt, head to their website.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police ID victim, suspect in fatal Tuttle mall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. The shooting happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. inside the Sole Stop shoe store on the second floor of the mall, police said. Columbus police identified Dontarious Sylvester, 25, as the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man shot leaving store in Dayton

Police said that upon arrival they learned that a man had been shot while exiting the building. He was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formally Grandview, with non-life-threatening injuries.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy