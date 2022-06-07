ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Hudsonville dollar store under construction

By Kayleigh Fongers
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe site of a former convenience store is under construction and soon will be home to three new tenants. Grand-Rapids based CD Barnes Construction recently started partial demolition of the previous Keegstra’s Dollar Store building at 3499 Kelly St. in Hudsonville. The 11,200-square-foot...

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Hudsonville Ice Cream launching $65.7M multiphase expansion

A local ice cream maker is expanding in the city of Holland. Holland-based Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company, founded in 1895 in Hudsonville as a cooperative of local farmers, manufactures ice cream in Holland for several regional and national brands, as well as under its own Hudsonville brand. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Partners launch improvement program at HōM Flats

HōM Flats recently created programming at its workforce housing developments designed to open doors for residents’ life and career advancement. Vishal Arora, who was born and raised in Zeeland, is founder and CEO of New York City-based Magnus Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm with workforce housing across the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Toy Store#Barnes Construction#Keegstra S Dollar Store
CBS Detroit

Groundbreaking Event Planned For $11.2M Muskegon Museum Expansion

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for The Muskegon Museum of Art’s $11.2 million expansion project. The event is scheduled Saturday, according to the museum in western Michigan. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024 and will include galleries, classrooms, a rooftop terrace and a public plaza. The expansion also will feature space for the works of women artists. Collectors Steven Alan Bennett and Elaine Melotti Schmidt have donated $1.5 million toward the expansion and more than 150 works of art created by women to the museum. The Van Kampen Boyer Molinari Foundation and city of Muskegon also donated $1 million each to the expansion. The museum opened in 1912 and has more than 5,000 pieces in its collection. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo to issue boil water advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water valve repair on Egleston Avenue is scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m., according to the City of Kalamazoo. During this time, the City of Kalamazoo is expected to shut the water off, resulting in a temporary loss of pressure and a precautionary boil water advisory.
The Ann Arbor News

Modern farmhouse for sale in mid-Michigan is ‘just gorgeous’

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI — An “immaculate” historic farmhouse located on about three acres near a blueberry farm in Hemlock is on the market in rural Saginaw County. The home, located at 16680 Ederer in Richland Township, and listed at $274,900, is MLive’s House of the Week. Houses across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
whtc.com

UPDATE: Holland Tourist Attraction Remains Closed After Barn Fire

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 10, 2022) – One of Holland’s tourist attractions remains closed following a Thursday morning fire. Officials of Nelis’ Dutch Village say they are cleaning up and waiting for inspectors and insurance adjusters to look over the damage to a barn on the site off of James Street and US-31 before making a decision as to when to reopen. The blaze that began around 12 Midnight took about 45 minutes to bring under control, and while bystanders and first responders were able to shepherd several animals inside to safety, the attraction admitted later in the day that some of those animals did perish, although an exact number wasn’t immediately available. There were no human injuries sustained in the effort.
HOLLAND, MI
99.1 WFMK

Deserted Lone Star Steakhouse – Jackson, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Where have all the Lone Stars gone…long time passing?. Once one of the most frequented restaurants in Jackson, Lone Star Steakhouse has been sitting empty since...
JACKSON, MI

