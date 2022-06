TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The Local Vinyl in Terre Haute will be hosting their second annual Rosebox Arts and Music Festival June 11. Local vendors will be set up along 13th Street in front of the PARQ building. There will also be live music and a beer garden in the parking lot. Food trucks will also be parked along Maple Avenue. There will be a $5 entry fee at the North and South entry points on 13th Street.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO