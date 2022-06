Do you want to be more successful, earn more, and possibly make the world a better place at the same time? You may be able to do all of that by exploiting the power of weak ties--not the people you know well, but people who may be in your extended network, because you work in the same industry or organization, have friends in common, or are part of the same industry group, for example.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO