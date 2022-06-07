ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe halted as Polish storage fills -data

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cm7iw_0g33nca800

June 7 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows into Poland from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline were halted on Tuesday with data showing flows had fallen to zero and the country's storage at almost full capacity.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero from 3,934,808 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) earlier, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Flows via Mallnow were in line with clients’ nominations, Polish state-owned pipeline operator Gaz System said.

"There are no other factors impacting reverse flows on the Yamal pipeline,' it said in response to questions from Reuters.

The country's stored gas levels stood at 96% capacity, data from Gas Storage Poland showed, while there has also been a seasonal easing of demand as temperatures rise.

The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

In May, Warsaw terminated its agreement with Russia, after earlier rejecting Moscow's demand that it pays in roubles. read more

Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM) responded by cutting off supply and also said it would no longer be able to export gas via Poland after Moscow imposed sanctions against the firm that owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Poland's storage levels are the EU's highest and up sharply from 52% a year ago, data showed.

The country spurred its storage efforts after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, while EU storage is 49% full on average, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed. In addition to Yamal-Europe, Russia also pipes gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, via Ukraine and via TurkStream, which carries gas to Turkey.

Gazprom said gas volumes for Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday stood at 40.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day versus 40.1 mcm on Monday.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm per day, unchanged from Monday, data from Ukraine's system operator showed.

Flows to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea fell to 65,538,490 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Tuesday morning from around 67,600,000 kWh/h over the previous 24 hours, in line with customer requests.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Marek Strzelecki and Christoph Steiz; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gas Pipeline#Polish#German#Gaz System#Gas Storage Poland#Yamal Europe Pipeline#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy