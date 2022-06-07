Nebraska receives commitment from in-state recruit

On Monday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers added another in-state recruit to their 2023 class. Scottsbluff High School offensive lineman Brock Knutson announced his commitment on Twitter. Recruiting services have Knutson listed as a 3-star prospect and sixth-best recruit in all of Nebraska. He is also the fourth in-state recruit to Nebraska’s 2023 class. Knutson is also the third offensive to announce their commitment (Gunnar Gottula, Sam Sledge), all three being in-state commitments.

