44-year-old Angel Alvarado dead after a two-vehicle collision in Ector County (Odessa, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 44-year-old Angel Alvarado, from Odessa, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Sunday morning in Ector County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on 8th Street and SH 302 at about 3:15 a.m. [...]

