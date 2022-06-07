ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

44-year-old Angel Alvarado dead after a two-vehicle collision in Ector County (Odessa, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0g33nA3u00
44-year-old Angel Alvarado dead after a two-vehicle collision in Ector County (Odessa, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 44-year-old Angel Alvarado, from Odessa, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Sunday morning in Ector County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on 8th Street and SH 302 at about 3:15 a.m. [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0g33nA3u00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 1

Related
Nationwide Report

40-year-old Terrence Vereecke killed after a two-vehicle collision in Andrews County (Andrews County, TX)

40-year-old Terrence Vereecke killed after a two-vehicle collision in Andrews County (Andrews County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 40-year-old Terrence Vereecke, of Fort Worth, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on June 5 in Andrews County. The fatal car crash took place on SH 115 and FM 181 at about 1:18 p.m. [...]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man drives into yard, runs over two people, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he ran two people over after an argument. Roland Dewayne Madison, 44, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on June 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odessa#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Tx#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Nationwide Report#Texas Accident News
ABC Big 2 News

Victim & driver involved in deadly hit and run identified

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A San Antonio man was killed in a hit and run crash that happened Monday afternoon .8 miles west of Tarzan. Texas Department of Public Safety identified the motorcyclist as 59-year-old Anthony Paul Golibart and the driver of the vehicle as 28-year-old Christopher Carman of Odessa. According to a DPS […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wanted Odessa man arrested in Ft Worth

(KMID/KPEJ)- Wanted fugitive Corey Salter, 24, was arrested this week by the U.S. Marshals Service after a tipster called Crime Stoppers on Thursday and said he was hiding in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He was soon found in a Fort Worth hotel.  Salter, who had been convicted of assaulting a public service, was wanted by […]
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Heads Up! New Traffic Lights START Monday At THIS Odessa Intersection!

Heads Up! One of our intersections in Odessa is finally getting some traffic lights. They will go live this Monday according to Newswest 9. The traffic lights are actually both north and south of Highway 191, located at the intersection of the service roads and Billy Hext. TxDOT says this one will go live Monday afternoon. The intersection at Billy Hext and Highway 191 has definitely increased in traffic over the years with the addition of businesses in the area.
ABC Big 2 News

Transient arrested in connection with home burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A homeless man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a home and stole rolls of copper wire. Jorge Garcia, 60, has been charged with Burglary.  According to an affidavit, on June 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 5000 block of […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Motion filed for judge to reconsider Angelica Garcia sentence

ODESSA, Texas — Michael McLeaish, a defense attorney for Angelica Garcia, confirmed Friday that a motion had been filed for the judge to reconsider her prison sentence. On Thursday, Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each of two counts of intoxication manslaughter for the 2019 drunk driving crash that killed 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy. She will serve the time for each charge consecutively, making it a total of 40 years behind bars.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

TxDOT announces traffic alerts starting June 12

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts West Texas drivers should be aware of. Midland County: The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as crews work on the connection of the detour from the main lanes to the service road.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

New traffic signals go live Monday, TxDOT says

ODESSA, Texas — Two new intersections will hopefully be a little safer come Monday. TxDOT says two traffic signals will be going live, one in Greenwood and one in Odessa. The Greenwood one is located at FM 307 and County Road 1090. This one will be operational Monday morning.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Service held to honor local police officer

ODESSA, Texas — Beyond the Call of Duty made a stop in town Friday to honor the life and service of Ector County ISD police officer Troy Joiner. Officer Joiner died last year after a long battle with COVID-19. "He was a great guy,” said ECISD Assistant Chief of...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man caught on camera taking items from behind Lowe’s

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man seen loading several items in his truck from behind Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Odessa Police Department shared these photos on Facebook of the man pulling his gray or black 2009-2015 Ford F-150 Platinum […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

A local food truck that was broken into has gone missing

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department needs your help locating Gumbo’s Cajun Cuisine Food truck. Officers say that it was broken into late last month. According to police, the food truck was broken into at 1509 E. Illinois. A post on Midland Crime Stoppers states that the food truck’s lock was cut and two […]
MIDLAND, TX
odessapd.com

File a Police Report Online

We understand those that live, work, and visit Odessa have busy schedules, often non-emergency incidents don't require an Officer to respond to the scene to obtain the necessary information for the report. By filing a report online, users can submit the incident information to be reviewed, and investigated if there is sufficient information to support an investigation.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander with DV conviction arrested for violating protective order

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Former radio and television news personality Jeremy Jones, 51, was arrested earlier this week on two outstanding warrants, one for violating the terms of his probation and another for violating a protective order. Jones was previously arrested in March after police said he assaulted his wife over the course of several days. […]
MIDLAND, TX
odessapd.com

Burglary Suspect - Do you recognize this man?

Twice this burglar hit the 2300 block of Keystone, once on 6/4/22. The other time was on 6/9/22. OPD is hoping someone will come forward with information on this case. We know the picture isn't the best. However, time and time again we put out all types of images and folks are still able to help us solve these cases. We are very appreciative of that.
ODESSA, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy