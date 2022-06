BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have determined that a man found unresponsive in March and later died was the victim of a homicide. Police said they found 63-year-old Anthony Barksdale unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street in the city's Franklin Square section. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later that day.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO