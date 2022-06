We have known in Florida about this problem for a long time. Excess nitrogen in our waterways associated with nutrient pollution – eutrophication – leads to harmful algal blooms. Algal blooms deplete the oxygen in the water and can kill seaweeds and corals, which provide food and habitat for manatees and other aquatic life. Harmful algal blooms also kill fish, which are unsightly and can make the water unsafe for humans.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO