This Is The Best Budget Vacation For Couples In California

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you are looking to get away for the weekend with your significant other without breaking the bank, than look no further than this European-inspired town in the heart of wine country.

According to a list of budget vacations compiled by Trips to Discover , the best budget vacation for couples in California is a trip to Solvang. Solvang is a town inspired by Danish culture that houses over 150 different shops, museums, and eateries. There is also a wide selection of wineries sprinkled throughout the valley.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best budget vacation for couples in California :

“Located in Santa Ynez Valley wine country, home to over 120 wineries, the Danish-themed town of Solvang not only makes a great base for touring and tasting, but it has plenty of delights of its own. Symbolized by an iconic windmill, its streets are lined with Old World European architecture, some 150 different boutiques and shops with lots of Danish items, and aromatic bakeries serving delectable Danish pastries or Aebleskiver. Visit the Hans Christian Andersen Museum, dedicated to the Danish author best-known for his beloved fairy tales or the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art. The Old Mission Santa Inés, a gorgeously restored historic mission, is well worth a visit with a rare collection of art.”

For more information regarding the best budget vacations for couples around the world visit HERE .

